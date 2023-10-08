Flores runs for 2 TDs, Owen scores on 85-yard punt return and Northern Arizona beats Weber St. 27-10

OGDEN, Utah — Angel Flores ran for two touchdowns, Coleman Owen had an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown and Northern Arizona beat Weber State 27-10 on Saturday night.

Flores ran into the end zone from the 6 early in the second quarter, and his 16-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 2:35 remaining. He carried just six times for 52 yards.

Adam Damante was 25-of-31 passing for 183 yards for Northern Arizona (2-4, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Owen's scored early in the second quarter, and Damate's 22-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Phillips Jr. gave the Lumberjacks a 20-10 lead heading into the break.

Devon Starling added 94 yards rushing on 21 carries for the Lumberjacks.

Kylan Weisser completed 19 of 30 passes for 119 yards, threw two interceptions and had a 1-yard TD run for Weber State (3-3, 1-2).