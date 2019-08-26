TODAY'S PAPER
Football contest initially denies women of sidelines passes

By The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. - A Louisiana State University football promotion that excluded "females" from a chance to win sideline passes for an upcoming game has been changed.

The Advocate reports LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson tweeted Sunday that the department made a mistake, and it's been corrected.

The original promotion for the event stated that females could participate in all activities ahead of the game but that sideline passes were "excluded."

Munson says everyone is welcome to participate in the contest.

The promotion is for the school's game against Georgia Southern University on Aug. 31. The winner gets sideline game passes, a hotel stay, and meals with LSU's football team.

The paragraph had drawn criticism on Twitter from members of the Association for Women in Sports Media.

By The Associated Press

