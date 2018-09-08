Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Georgia vs. South Carolina

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The South Carolina Gamecocks host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday Sept. 8, 2018.

Rico Dowdle #5 of the South Carolina Gamecocks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

Rico Dowdle #5 of the South Carolina Gamecocks has a pass broken up by teammates Richard LeCounte #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs and Natrez Patrick #6 of the Georgia Bulldogs during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

A general view of the Georgia Bulldogs versus
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

A general view of the Georgia Bulldogs versus South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Rashad Fenton #16 of the South Carolina Gamecocks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

Rashad Fenton #16 of the South Carolina Gamecocks makes an interception against the Georgia Bulldogs during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) runs
Photo Credit: AP / Sean Rayford

South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) runs with the ball against Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbia, S.C.

David Marshall #51 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

David Marshall #51 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a sack against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Jake Bentley #19 of the South Carolina Gamecocks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tyler Lecka

Jake Bentley #19 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts after a play against the Georgia Bulldogs during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Lecka/Getty Images)

Tyson Campbell #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs tries
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

Tyson Campbell #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs tries to stop Bryan Edwards #89 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Steven Montac #22 of the South Carolina Gamecocks
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

Steven Montac #22 of the South Carolina Gamecocks cannot stop D'Andre Swift #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs on his way to scoring a touchdown during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mecole Hardman #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs jumps
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

Mecole Hardman #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs jumps over J.T. Ibe #29 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tyler Lecka

Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Richard LeCounte #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs stops
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

Richard LeCounte #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs stops Bryan Edwards #89 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

D'Andre Swift #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

D'Andre Swift #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

