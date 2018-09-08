The South Carolina Gamecocks host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday Sept. 8, 2018.

Rico Dowdle #5 of the South Carolina Gamecocks has a pass broken up by teammates Richard LeCounte #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs and Natrez Patrick #6 of the Georgia Bulldogs during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

A general view of the Georgia Bulldogs versus South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Rashad Fenton #16 of the South Carolina Gamecocks makes an interception against the Georgia Bulldogs during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina running back Ty'Son Williams (27) runs with the ball against Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbia, S.C.

David Marshall #51 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a sack against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Jake Bentley #19 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts after a play against the Georgia Bulldogs during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Lecka/Getty Images)

Tyson Campbell #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs tries to stop Bryan Edwards #89 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Steven Montac #22 of the South Carolina Gamecocks cannot stop D'Andre Swift #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs on his way to scoring a touchdown during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mecole Hardman #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs jumps over J.T. Ibe #29 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Richard LeCounte #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs stops Bryan Edwards #89 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina.