Greg Logan's preseason top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates

Newsday's Greg Logan picks his preseason top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates for 2015.

1. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State

Elliott's 1,878 yards rushing and 18 TDs included 696 yards and 8 TDs in postseason, averaging 9.2 per carry in that stretch.

2. Trevone Boykin,QB, TCU

Boykin passed for 3,901 yards and 33 TDs with 10 interceptions as the Horned Frogs averaged 46.5 points.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

3. Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett, QBs, Ohio State

This is a tag-team entry. Barrett led undefeated 2014 regular season before injury, and Jones went 3-0 in postseason. Whoever wins starting battle is prime contender.

4. Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State

Passed for 3,214 yards and 24 TDs with only 8 interceptions, outdueled Baylor's Bryce Petty in Cotton Bowl.

5. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

Injuries to Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall gave Chubb an opportunity as a freshman, and he blew the doors off with 1,547 yards, 14 TDs and a 7.1 average.

6. Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Consensus No. 1 recruit in 2013 had 1,034 yards and 10 TDs as frosh.

7. Cody Kessler, QB, USC

Kessler completed 69.7 percent of passes for 3,826 yards and 39 TDs.

8. Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

Frosh, Perine rushed for 1,713 yards, 21 TDs, 6.5 average, NCAA single-game record 427 yards vs. Kansas.

9. Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State

Prescott passed for 3,449 yards and 27 TDs and rushed for 986 yards and 14 TDs.

10. Scooby Wright, LB, Arizona

Returning MLB won Lombardi Award with 163 total tackles, 14 sacks, six forced fumbles.