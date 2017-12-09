There was no upset Saturday night to shock the college football world. The favorite won the Heisman.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield became the 83rd winner, beating out the 82nd winner, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Stanford running back Bryce Love. The announcement came at the PlayStation Theater in Manhattan.

Mayfield threw for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns with only five interceptions and has run for 310 yards and five touchdowns. He led the No. 2 Sooners to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. They will face Georgia in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The 6-1 redshirt senior was also a finalist last year when he finished third. His best game this year came in a 62-52 victory at rival Oklahoma State on Nov. 4 when he passed for a school-record 598 yards and five scores and ran for another.

He used to watch the Heisman ceremony every year as a kid growing up in Texas.

“Anybody that ever had dreams of playing college football,” Mayfield said, “dreams of being here in New York City.“