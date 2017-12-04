Heisman Trophy finalists 2017
Meet the three finalists for the 2017Heisman Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma, Senior
Mayfield, the heavy favorite to win the award, had 4,340 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 310 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 13 games for the Sooners.
Heisman moment: He has two -- the win over Ohio State on Sept. 9 (386 passing yards, three touchdowns, one emphatic flagplant at midfield) and a Bedlam win on Nov. 4 (school-record 598 passing yards, five passing TDs, one rushing TD).
Bryce Love, RB, Stanford, Junior
Love amassed 1,973 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 12 games for Stanford (he missed the Cardinal's Oct. 26 win over Oregon State with an ankle injury).
Heisman moment: His 301-yard, three-touchdown effort against Arizona State on Sept. 30.
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville, Junior
Jackson is the defending Heisman winner, and his stats this year (3,489 passing yards, 1,443 rushing yards, 42 total touchdowns) aren't far off from last season (3,543 passing yards, 1,571 rushing yards, 51 total touchdowns).
Heisman moment: Jackson's game against UNC on Sept. 9 (393 passing yards, three TDs, 132 rushing yards, three TDs) was a nice early tone-setter.