A wild college football regular season is in the history books, and now the race for the Heisman Trophy has taken center stage.

This year's Heisman, given to the most outstanding player in college football, will be a virtual ceremony on Jan. 5, 2021, from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut.

The finalists were announced on Dec. 24. Here are the four players up for the Heisman Trophy, in alphabetical order, as well as their stats and what voters may point to as their possible "Heisman moment."

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama, Junior

Season stats: 3,739 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 76.4% completion rate; one rushing touchdown.

Mac Jones was consistent and efficient all season long. He led the FBS in completion percentage, had seven 300-yard passing games and four 400-yard games, completed 70% of his passes in all but two games and completed at least 80% in three of them as Alabama finished the regular season undefeated.

Heisman moment: Pick between Jones’ big games against any of these highly ranked opponents: Texas A&M (435 yards, four TDs, one INT); Georgia (417 yards, four TDs, one INT); Auburn (302 yards, five TDs) and Florida (418 yards, five TDs, one INT).

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, Junior

Season stats: 2,753 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, three interceptions, 69.2% completion rate; 58 carries, 201 yards, seven touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence missed two games in late October because of a positive COVID-19 test, but the likely No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft posted solid numbers in the games he did play and led Clemson to a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Heisman moment: Lawrence didn’t play in Clemson’s double-overtime loss to Notre Dame last month, but he came up big in the rematch in the ACC Championship Game, accounting for 412 yards of offense and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama, Senior

Season stats: 98 catches, 1,511 yards, 17 touchdowns, 15.4 yards per catch; one rushing touchdown; one punt return touchdown.

DeVonta Smith could become the first receiver to win the Heisman since 1991, when Desmond Howard took home the award. Mac Jones’ favorite target had two 200-yard receiving games, four games with at least 10 receptions and six games with at least two receiving touchdowns.

Heisman moment: Smith showed he was more than just a receiver against LSU, returning a punt 84 yards for a score in the blowout win. That’s particularly important for receivers, who historically have needed to show some versatility to garner serious consideration (Tim Brown and Howard, the only receivers ever to win the Heisman, also had a big impact on special teams.)

Kyle Trask, QB, Florida, Senior

Season stats: 4,125 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 69.6% completion rate; three rushing touchdowns.

A few weeks ago, Kyle Trask was a clear Heisman frontrunner after breaking multiple SEC and Florida passing records and leading the FBS in many major passing categories. Then came a devastating loss to LSU that severely damaged Trask’s hopes. He played well in the SEC title game (408 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing score and a two-point conversion rush), but it may not be enough.

Heisman moment: Trask doesn’t have one standout moment, but rather a stretch of record-breaking play. He threw for at least four touchdowns in each of his first six games, including two six-score games, which launched him into the Heisman conversation.