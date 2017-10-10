October is here, which means the college football season is in full swing. With Week 6 in the rearview mirror, Here’s a look at some early names in the race for the 2017 Heisman Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State, Junior(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)
Northwestern bottled up Barkley for most of the afternoon last Saturday, but two second-half rushing touchdowns (including a 53-yarder) helped Penn State win, 31-7. He now is second in the nation in all-purpose yards (649 rushing, 395 receiving, 258 return) and has accounted for 10 touchdowns in six games. The Nittany Lions host Michigan on Oct. 21. Last week: 1
2. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford, Junior(Credit: Getty Images / George Frey)
A week after going off for 301 yards, Love racked up 152 rushing yards and a touchdown in Stanford's 23-20 win over Utah. He extended his nation's best rushing total to 1,240 yards - 247 more than the next-best running back - and has scored nine touchdowns in six games for the Cardinal, who host Oregon on Saturday. Last week: 3
3. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma, Senior(Credit: AP / Ian Maule)
Mayfield's Heisman hopes took a hit with the Sooners' 38-31 loss to Iowa State (a 31-point underdog), though he did throw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and a score. He has thrown for 1,635 yards, 15 touchdowns and no interceptions in five games for the Sooners, who face Texas. Last week: 2
4. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State, Senior(Credit: AP / Mark Rogers)
Rudolph has 1,909 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and five rushing touchdowns in five games. The Cowboys return from a bye week and host Baylor on Saturday. Last week: 4
5. Luke Falk, QB, Washington State, Senior(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Ferrey)
Falk amassed 282 yards and three touchdowns in Washington State's 33-10 win over Oregon, though his 57.1 completion percentage was his lowest this season and his yardage total was his second-lowest. Still, he has thrown for an even 2,000 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions in six games. The Cougars play at Cal on Friday night. Last week: 5
6. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State, Senior(Credit: AP / Steve Marcus)
Penny rumbled to 170 yards and two touchdowns in San Diego State's 41-10 win over UNLV on Saturday. He leads the nation in all-purpose yards (993 rushing, 127 receiving, 205 return) and is second in rushing yards. The Aztecs host Boise State on Saturday. Last week: 8
7. Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State, Senior(Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh)
McSorley set a school record with 15 straight completions and ended with a 73.5 completion percentage, 245 yards and a touchdown (as well as a 5-yard rushing score) in Penn State's 31-7 win over Northwestern. He has thrown for 1,597 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns in six games. Last week: 7
8. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville, Junior(Credit: Getty Images / Grant Halverson)
Jackson was under a good amount of pressure against North Carolina State's underrated front seven. He threw for 354 yards and a touchdown and ran for 73 yards and two more scores, but he was sacked four times and threw an interception that was returned for the game-sealing touchdown in the final minutes. His stats through the Cardinals' first six games still are solid (1,990 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 510 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns), but he's facing an uphill battle in his quest to become the second two-time Heisman winner in history. Louisville hosts Boston College on Saturday. Last week: 6
9. Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama, Sophomore(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
Hurts accounted for 179 total yards (123 passing, 56 rushing), threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown in Alabama's 27-19 win over Texas A&M. His stats won't blow anyone away - 870 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, 517 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns - but he hasn't made any glaring mistakes for the unbeaten Crimson Tide, who host Arkansas on Saturday night. Last week: 9
