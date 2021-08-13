The 2021 college football season is just around the corner, which means it’s time for an early look at who could be in contention for the Heisman Trophy.

DeVonta Smith took home the award last season, the first wide receiver to do since 1991. This preseason watch list is dominated by the usual two positions — quarterback and running back — but there always are plenty of surprises as the season moves ahead.

Here’s an early look at which names could be in the running for the 2021 Heisman Trophy:

Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma, Soph.

2020 stats (11 games): 214-for-317, 3,301 yards, 28 TDs, 7 INTs; 6 rushing TDs

Spencer Rattler closed out the 2020 season strong after struggling with interceptions in his first few games as Oklahoma’s starter. Can he join Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018) and make it three Sooners quarterbacks in the last five years to win the Heisman?

D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson, Soph.

2020 stats (nine games): 78-for-117, 914 yards, 5 TDs; 4 rushing TDs

D.J. Uiagalelei gave Clemson fans a glimpse into the future last October when Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19, putting up impressive showings in both of his starts: a win against Boston College and a double-overtime loss to Notre Dame.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama, Soph.

2020 stats (seven games): 13-for-22, 156 yards, 1 TD

Bryce Young saw mostly late action last season but now steps in for Mac Jones, who was a Heisman finalist after throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns on 77.4% passing.

JT Daniels, QB, Georgia, Jr.

2020 stats (four games): 80-for-119, 1,231 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs

JT Daniels started and won the Bulldogs’ last four games — including a 401-yard, four-touchdown day in his debut against Mississippi State — after spending his first two seasons at USC.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, Jr.

2020 stats (12 games): 237-for-348, 3,586 yards, 30 TDs, 7 INTs; 5 rushing TDs; 1 receiving TD

Sam Howell has started every game at quarterback since arriving in Chapel Hill, and he has thrown a school-record 68 touchdowns against just 14 interceptions.

D’Eriq King, QB, Miami (Fla.), Sr.

2020 stats (11 games): 211-for-329, 2,686 yards, 23 TDs, five INTs; 130 carries, 538 yards, 4 rushing TDs

D'Eriq King made the most of his first season at Miami (after transferring from Houston) before tearing his ACL in the Hurricanes’ bowl game. He’s on track to make a full recovery before the season begins.

Kedon Slovis, QB, USC, Jr.

2020 stats (six games): 177-for-264, 1,921 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs

Kedon Slovis, who as a freshman ousted JT Daniels as the starter at USC, has thrown for 5,423 yards, 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 18 career games.

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State, Jr.

2020 stats (12 games): 279 carries, 1,572 yards, 21 TDs; 23 catches, 180 yards, 2 TDs

Breece Hall led the nation in carries, rushing yards and total plays from scrimmage (302) last season, and he has the most rushing touchdowns among players returning this season.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas, Soph.

2020 stats (nine games): 86 carries, 703 yards, 4 TDs; 15 catches, 196 yards, 2 TDs

A heralded recruit, Bijan Robinson has the Longhorns’ backfield to himself after never receiving more than 16 carries in a game last season.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss, Jr.

2020 stats (10 games): 231-for-326, 3,337 yards, 29 TDs, 14 INTs; 112 carries, 506 yards, four TDs

Matt Corral completed 70.9% of his passes in his first season under Lane Kiffin, but to take the next step into true Heisman contention, he’ll need to show consistency and cut down on turnovers: 11 of his 14 interceptions last season came in just two games.

John Metchie III, WR, Alabama, Jr.

2020 stats (13 games): 55 catches, 916 yards, 6 TDs

DeVonta Smith and speedster Jaylen Waddle are gone, leaving John Metchie III as the Crimson Tide’s top pass-catcher. Metchie played well as an injury replacement for Waddle and actually averaged more yards per catch (16.7) than Smith (15.9).

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson, Jr.

2020 stats (0 games): N/A

Justyn Ross missed all of 2020 after undergoing spinal surgery. If he’s healthy, can he return to the same form that netted him a team-high 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman?