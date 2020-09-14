The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly altered the 2020 college football season. With two Power 5 conferences canceling fall sports, schedules across the country in flux and limited or no fans in attendance at games, we’re certainly in for a different season than usual.

That includes the Heisman Trophy race. Way-too-early watch lists were laid to waste as top contenders dropped out — either as a result of a canceled season, or of their own volition — and those that remain have a bit of an uncertain future as schools and players continue to deal with the effects of the virus on a weekly basis.

Here’s a look at the early Heisman landscape after Week 2’s games:

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, Junior

With Ohio State — and quarterback Justin Fields — not playing this fall, Lawrence becomes the clear-cut early front-runner for the Heisman. He looked sharp in Clemson’s season opener, completing 22 of 28 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two first-quarter scores in just under three quarters of work as the Tigers beat Wake Forest, 37-13.

Up next: vs. The Citadel on Saturday.

2. Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma, Freshman

No, this isn’t just a case of "this space reserved for the latest Oklahoma quarterback." Rattler, a redshirt freshman, looked extremely impressive in his first career start, even if it came against FCS Missouri State: 14-for-17, 290 yards, four touchdowns in one half. The four scores were a Sooners record for a quarterback making his first start.

Up next: vs. Kansas on Sept. 26.

3. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State, Junior

Hubbard ran for an FBS-best 2,094 yards last year, joining Barry Sanders as the only players in Oklahoma State history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. His speed and quickness make him a big-play machine, but he may need lots of them to stay in the Heisman conversation. The last time a running back won the Heisman was in 2015 (Derrick Henry).

Up next: vs. Tulsa on Saturday

4. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, Senior

Lawrence gets most of the Heisman focus on Clemson’s loaded offense, but Etienne has earned some attention of his own. He’s coming off back-to-back 1,600-yard rushing seasons and has scored 33 total rushing touchdowns since 2018. He kept it up Saturday, rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown and adding 47 receiving yards on three catches in the win over Wake Forest.

Up next: vs. The Citadel on Saturday.

5. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas, Senior

Ehlinger always has had the talent to stay on the Heisman radar, but thanks to Texas’ new fast-paced offense and a cadre of new targets, he could be poised for an even bigger year. He got off to a great start against UTEP, throwing for 426 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in two-and-a-half quarters.

Up next: at Texas Tech on Sept. 26.

6. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama, Senior

Harris led the Crimson Tide with 1,224 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns last year, and with Tua Tagovailoa gone to the NFL, the Crimson Tide may rely on their senior bruiser to help carry the offense and take the load off Mac Jones.

Up next: at Missouri on Sept. 26

7. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame, Senior

Book, a graduate student, hopes to provide some stability to Notre Dame's offense with the Fighting Irish joining the ACC for this season. He started slow in Saturday's 27-13 win over Duke but finished strong with 263 yards, a fourth-quarter touchdown and an interception on 19 of 31 passing.

Up next: vs. South Florida on Saturday

8. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, Sophomore

Howell put up nice numbers last year, throwing for 3,641 yards, an FBS freshman-record 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He was up and down in North Carolina’s 31-6 win over Syracuse, however, completing 25 of 34 passes for 295 yards, an opening-drive touchdown and two interceptions.

Up next: vs. Charlotte on Saturday