ESPN’s Megacast of the College Football Playoff national championship returns for this year’s rematch between Georgia and Alabama at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It’s the fifth straight year that ESPN will provide Megacast coverage of college football’s national championship game and will be its “most comprehensive to date.”

This year’s Megacast features 20 different ways to watch the game, including the usual staples — a coaches’ film room with college football head coaches, a “homers” broadcast with decidedly partisan views for each team and a version featuring ESPN personalities watching the game, known as “Voices,” which has been expanded to five different productions this year.

Here are the various ways to watch and listen:

ESPN: Traditional broadcast

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor will have the call. Rules expert Dave Cutaia also will be available in the booth in certain situations. ESPN will have more than 110 cameras for their usual broadcast.

ESPN2: Homers telecast

Joe Tessitore will be paried with quasi-“analyst” Landon Collins, the Giants star safety and former Alabama standout, to give the Crimson Tide take on the game. Adam Amin will work alongside former Georiga quarterback Aaron Murray for the Bulldogs' side. The foursome will work from field level.

ESPNEWS: Coaches Film Room

Mike Bobo (Colorado State), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern) and Kevin Sumlin, who was fired by Texas A&M at the end of the season, will watch the game, providing Xs and Os analysis. Additional coaches are expected to be added throughout the weekend.

ESPNU: ESPN Voices

ESPN personalities watch the game unfold in a living room-type setting in Los Angeles. This year’s group includes Dan Le Batard, Scott Van Pelt, Rachel Nichols and the NFL Live Crew.

SEC Network: Finebaum Film Room

Paul Finebaum, SEC Network analysts Greg McElroy and Gene Chizik, as well as others, watch the game and provide instant analysis and reaction. The show, which will be produced at a location near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, also will take live calls throughout the game.

ESPN Classic: Sounds of the Game

ESPN takes its traditional broadcast and removes the play-by-play and commentary. Pre-game on-field festivities and halftime shows also included.

ESPN Goal Line: Command Center

A split-screen with simultaneous multiple camera views, which could include the main ESPN camera angle, the SkyCam view and isolated camera feeds of both Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Enhanced statistics and real-time drive charts supplement the game action.

ESPN3: Various options

ESPN’s streaming service will have the Sounds of the Game broadcast; two versions featuring the Alabama and Georgia radio calls dubbed over the traditional telecast; a Data Center telecast featuring on-screen graphic content ranging from analytics, real-time drive charts, win probability updates, curated social media reaction and more; the All-22 featuring a constistent view of every player on the field at the same time; and a continuous Sky-Cam and High Sky-Cam telecast, which is several feet above the traditional Sky-Cam, offering a slightly different view.

ESPN Deportes: Spanish TV broadcast

Lalo Varela and Pablo Viruega will call the game for ESPN Deportes.

ESPN Radio: Radio broadcast

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe, and Ian Fitzsimmons will call the game for ESPN Radio, with rules expert Bill LeMonnier also on hand.

ESPN Deportes Radio: Spanish radio broadcast

Kenneth Garay and Sebastian Martinez will call the game for ESPN Deportes Radio.