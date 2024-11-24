SportsCollegeCollege Football

Layne throws 3 TD passes, Idaho beats Idaho State 40-17

By The Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho — Jack Layne threw threw touchdown passes, Nate Thomas had 171 yards rushing and Idaho beat Idaho State 40-17 Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.

Layne threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar on a trick play that opened the scoring about 6 minutes into the game and his 15-yard TD pass to Mark Hamper with 37 seconds left in the second quarter gave Idaho (9-3, 6-2 Big Sky Conference) a 10-point halftime lead.

Andrew Marshall returned the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown, Layne threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer that made it 30-10 with 5:17 left in the third quarter and Carlos Matheney's 9-yard TD run capped the scoring with 1:54 to play.

Kobe Tracy was 27-of-44 passing for 249 yards with three interceptions for Idaho State (5-7, 3-5) and ran for a 3-yard TD in the fourth quarter that made it 30-17.

Idaho, ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, awaits a likely at-large berth into the FCS playoffs. The Vandals' only losses have come at Oregon — which is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff Ranking — in the season opener, at home against FCS No. 5 UC Davis and at FCS No. 2 Montana State.

