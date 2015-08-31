Ishmael Adams, UCLA cornerback, arrested on robbery suspicion

UCLA starting cornerback Ishmael Adams has been arrested on suspicion of felony robbery after allegedly taking a phone from an Uber driver early Sunday morning.

UCLA's media relations office confirmed Adams' arrest Monday while the 13th-ranked Bruins were beginning preparations for their season opener Saturday against Virginia at the Rose Bowl.

Adams allegedly used force to take the phone, according to Tod Tamberg, the assistant director of UCLA's media relations and public outreach office.

The 21-year-old Adams is being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Adams started all 26 games for the Bruins over the previous two seasons, returning two interceptions for touchdowns last year. The redshirt junior from Woodland Hills, California, also returns kickoffs and punts for UCLA.

"We are aware of the situation and continuing to gather information," UCLA football spokesman Josh Rupprecht said in a statement. "As this is a pending legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Adams' teammates were surprised to learn about his arrest Monday as they began game-week preparations for coach Jim Mora's fourth season. Adams is a key component of their defense opposite fellow starting cornerback Fabian Moreau.

"Whoa, that's the first time I've heard of it," said a shocked UCLA running back Paul Perkins, the Pac-12's rushing leader last season. "I didn't know about it."