In recent Notre Dame quarterback lore, Sayville’s Jack Coan isn’t Brady Quinn, Jimmy Clausen, or Ian Book yet, but Sunday night was a very good start.

The former Sayville High School star and Wisconsin transfer lit up national television during his debut as starter for the Fighting Irish. Coan set a Notre Dame record for passing yards in a season opener, throwing for 366 and four touchdowns on 26-for-35 passing in the No. 9 Fighting Irish’s 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida.

Notre Dame blew an 18-point lead, but escaped when Jonathan Doerer hit a 41-yard field goal in overtime.

"He pushed the ball down the field," Irish coach Brian Kelly said of Coan at his Monday news conference. "I loved his demeanor on the sideline. He’s a great communicator. [The team] got the kind of information you’re looking for from him."

The performance wasn’t tremendously surprising to Kelly. Coan has had success at a high level before, leading Wisconsin to a 10-4 record, a Big Ten West Division title, and a Rose Bowl berth as a junior in 2019.

"It’s all the things that we had surmised with a guy that’s been in it before," Kelly said. "The moment wasn’t too big for him, obviously. You go on the road, in that kind of environment, you worry about how you’re going to handle it. He did a terrific job."

Coan was the talk of the college sports world during and after the game.

"Yes, the best news of the @NDFootball win was the play of transfer JACK COAN . . . " ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale tweeted Monday.

Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s lead college football analyst, also tweeted: "To all of you questioning (Brian Kelly) about my guy Jack Coan being the guy couple weeks ago . . . how we doin???"

Herbstreit extolled Coan’s "intangibles and ability to lead" in a later tweet.

"It’s what’s inside his chest that I’ve always appreciated," he tweeted.

At Wisconsin, Coan threw for 2,727 yards in 2019 with 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions. After missing training camp in 2020 with a foot injury, he lost his starting job to freshman Graham Mertz — leading Coan to enter the transfer portal and find his way back to South Bend, where he had committed to play lacrosse in high school before deciding to go to Wisconsin to play quarterback.

For comparison, Mertz threw for 185 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Wisconsin’s 16-10 loss to Penn State Saturday afternoon.

The returns of the quarterback split are extremely early, but after Week 1 — advantage Coan and Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish face Toledo in their home opener 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Notre Dame and Wisconsin play each other on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.