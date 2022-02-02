TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Jack Coan honored with East-West Shrine Bowl's Pat Tillman Award

Jack Coan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jack Coan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws a pass in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 1 in Glendale, Ariz. Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Notre Dame quarterback and Sayville native Jack Coan was presented the Pat Tillman Award as he prepared to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Tillman left the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals to enlist in the Army in May 2002 in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The 27-year-old was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The Pat Tillman Award recognizes the player who exemplifies intelligence, sportsmanship and service. The award celebrates a student-athlete’s achievements and conduct on and off the field.

"I’m honored to receive the Tillman Award," Coan said. "To even be mentioned in the same sentence as him is incredible."

Coan led Notre Dame to an 11-2 record and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl, where the Irish lost a 37-35 thriller to Oklahoma State. Coan completed 38 of 68 passes for 509 yards and five touchdowns in the game.

