Sayville's own Jack Coan is headed to South Bend.

The quarterback announed he will join Notre Dame, making the decision after entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal last month following four years at Wisconsin.

"Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work!" Coan tweeted late Monday.

Coan, who suffered a broken right foot in fall camp and underwent surgery in early October, did not play in 2020. He entered the transfer portal less than 24 hours after Wisconsin’s 20-17 overtime win over Minnesota in the Big Ten season finale.

Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work! @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/wKCEbWFgzY — Jack Coan (@jcoan17) Jan 04, 2021

This isn't Coan's first experience with Notre Dame. In high school, the Sayville product committed to play lacrosse for the university before being flipped to football by Wisconsin. Should Notre Dame be able to play its 2021 slate as scheduled, the Fighting Irish will meet Wisconsin on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

At Notre Dame, Coan will join a team fresh off an apperance in the College Football Playoff, where the Fighting Irish lost to Alabama in an odd Rose Bowl semifinal held in Arlington, Texas. This season, Notre Dame was quarterbacked by Ian Book, who completed his fifth season with the program but could return thanks to NCAA policy granting athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a junior, Coan had one of the most efficient seasons by a quarterback in Wisconsin's history. Leading the Badgers to a 10-4 record, a Big Ten West Division title, and a Rose Bowl berth, Coan completed 69% of his passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions.

A preseason Maxwell Award and Manning Award Watch List nominee, Coan played in 25 games for Wisconsin, including 18 starts. The 6-3 signal caller had a 12-6 record as a starter, including an 8-3 mark in Big Ten games.

With Gregg Sarra