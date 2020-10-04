Wisconsin starting quarterback Jack Coan confirmed Sunday afternoon what Badgers fans feared — that he is out indefinitely with a broken right foot suffered in Saturday’s practice.

"I got stepped on in practice, a kind of freak thing," the former Sayville star said. "It’s tough, no doubt. When I got stepped on I felt some pain but usually when you keep the adrenaline going, the pain kind of goes away. When the pain wasn’t going away, I knew something was wrong."

Coan said he expects to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Madison or possibly three hours away in Green Bay.

"It’s not official yet because I have two options," he said. "We’ll know more on Monday and I’ll be back before you know it. I’m staying positive."

Wisconsin, currently ranked No. 16 by The Associated Press, is set to open its season October 24th against Illinois.

They’ll be without Coan, who passed for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 69.6% of his passes last season. He led the Badgers to the Big Ten West title and the Rose Bowl last season. His passer efficiency rating was 151.8, ranked 19th in the nation.

Coan was his usual upbeat self and optimistic about the future.

"I’ve been pretty fortunate throughout my career to never have any broken bones or injuries," he said. "I’ll definitely come back from this. I think there’s a chance I can be back towards the end of the season."

Coan earned the Hansen Award, given to Suffolk’s top player, in 2016. He is 12-6 as a starter for Wisconsin and was a preseason nominee for the Johnny Unitas Award presented to college football’s top quarterback.