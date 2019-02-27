TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Evening
SEARCH
24° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

Sayville's Jack Coan could be Wisconsin's starting quarterback

Incumbent quarterback Alex Hornibrook has announced his decision to transfer after he graduates in May.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan passes under pressure from

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan passes under pressure from Miami defensive back Amari Carter during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowlon Dec. 27, 2018, at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Print

Sayville's Jack Coan may become Wisconsin's starting quarterback next season. 

Incumbent quarterback Alex Hornibrook has announced his decision to transfer after he graduates in May. He will be immediately eligible to play as a grad student though hasn't said where he is going.

Coan, winner of the 2016 Hansen Award as Suffolk's top high school football player, played five games last year as a sophomore and passed for 515 yards and five touchdowns.

Wisconsin went 3-2 in his starts, including a 35-3 win over Miami in December in the Pinstripe Bowl. In his previous start, he completed 16 of 24 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-44 triple-overtime win over Purdue.

Hornibrook started 32 games for Wisconsin and ranks third in school history in touchdown passes (47) and fifth in yards passing (5,438). Hornibrook missed four games last season with a concussion, and passed for 1,532 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Coach Paul Chryst said Hornibrook told the Wisconsin staff Wednesday he planned to leave the team.

The Badgers have four scholarship quarterbacks left, but only Coan has significant experience.  Graham Mertz, a four-star freshman, has enrolled early at the Big Ten school. 

With AP

By Newsday staff and wire reports

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees reliever Danny Farquhar throws a bullpen session Yankees' Farquhar moving closer toward real game
Yankees' Miguel Andujar makes a play against the Yanks VP Naehring comes to Andujar's defense
Landon Collins of the Giants looks on during Giants consider putting franchise tag on Collins 
Giants coach Pat Shurmur speaks Wednesday at the Shurmur 'fully expects' Manning back as Giants QB
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo during a split-squad scrimmage Nimmo sidelined with self-inflicted food poisoning
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown plays against the Jets have discussed WR Brown, but no pursuit imminent