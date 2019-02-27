Sayville's Jack Coan may become Wisconsin's starting quarterback next season.

Incumbent quarterback Alex Hornibrook has announced his decision to transfer after he graduates in May. He will be immediately eligible to play as a grad student though hasn't said where he is going.

Coan, winner of the 2016 Hansen Award as Suffolk's top high school football player, played five games last year as a sophomore and passed for 515 yards and five touchdowns.

Wisconsin went 3-2 in his starts, including a 35-3 win over Miami in December in the Pinstripe Bowl. In his previous start, he completed 16 of 24 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-44 triple-overtime win over Purdue.

Hornibrook started 32 games for Wisconsin and ranks third in school history in touchdown passes (47) and fifth in yards passing (5,438). Hornibrook missed four games last season with a concussion, and passed for 1,532 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Coach Paul Chryst said Hornibrook told the Wisconsin staff Wednesday he planned to leave the team.

The Badgers have four scholarship quarterbacks left, but only Coan has significant experience. Graham Mertz, a four-star freshman, has enrolled early at the Big Ten school.

With AP