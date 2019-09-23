TODAY'S PAPER
Mississippi quarterback Jevan Snead throws a pass during the first half of the Cotton Bowl Nagainst Oklahoma State on Jan. 2, 2010, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: AP/Mike Fuentes

By The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas — Jevan Snead, the former Mississippi quarterback who ranks among the school’s career passing leaders, has died in Texas at 32.

Police say officers responding to a call found Snead dead in Austin on Saturday night. Austin police provided no information except to say the death isn’t considered suspicious.

Snead was one of the top recruits in the country when he signed with Texas in 2006, but he couldn’t win the starting job over Colt McCoy. After limited playing time that season, Snead transferred to Ole Miss. He sat out the 2007 season and started for the Rebels in 2008 and 2009.

Snead passed for 5,394 yards and 46 touchdowns in two seasons for the Rebels. Both marks rank in the top 10 in school history.

