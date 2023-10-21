SportsCollegeCollege Football

Jones rambles for 127 yards in Charlotte's 10-7 win over East Carolina

By The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jalon Jones ran for 127 yards on 26 carries and scored Charlotte's lone touchdown in a 10-7 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Jones ran it in from the 1 to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took almost five minutes to make it a 10-0 advantage with 10:12 left in the third quarter.

The Pirates got back in it when Alex Flinn threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Shane Calhoun with 13:14 remaining. From there, each team missed a field goal, punted it away and Charlotte (2-5, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) killed the clock.

Flinn threw for 69 yards. Charlotte outgained East Carolina (1-6, 0-3) 323-127.

