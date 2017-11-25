TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 48° Good Afternoon
Overcast 48° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeCollege Football

K.J. Costello’s 4 TD passes lift Stanford past Notre Dame

Bryce Love ran for 125 yards but Costello was the star of the offense for a change by throwing for 176 yards and delivering the four scores.

K.J. Costello of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates

K.J. Costello of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates after Cameron Scarlett of the Stanford Cardinal ran in for a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium on Nov. 25, 2017, in Palo Alto, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

STANFORD, Calif. — K.J. Costello threw two of his career-high four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and No. 20 Stanford rallied for a 38-20 victory over No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

The night couldn’t have gone much better for the Cardinal (9-3, No. 21 CFP), who got the help they needed when Washington beat Washington State 41-14 in the Apple Cup to send Stanford to the Pac-12 title game. The Cardinal finished tied for first in the North with the Huskies but won the head-to-head matchup to take the tiebreaker.

Bryce Love ran for 125 yards but Costello was the star of the offense for a change by throwing for 176 yards and delivering the four scores. Stanford has won seven of nine in the series, including the last five at home against the Fighting Irish (9-3, No. 8).

Notre Dame had a meltdown in the fourth quarter with two turnovers in the opening minutes and was dealt a serious blow in its hopes for making a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The game took a dramatic turn in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter as Stanford turned a 20-17 deficit into a 38-20 lead in a span of 3:36 early in the fourth.

It started when Costello found Kaden Smith down the middle for a 19-yard score on third down that gave Stanford the lead for good. Brandon Wimbush then was intercepted by Curtis Robinson on the first play of the ensuing drive.

The Cardinal needed just three plays to turn that into another TD when Costello found Dalton Schultz in the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard score.

C.J. Sanders then fumbled the kickoff for Notre Dame and Cameron Scarlett put the game away with 3-yard run.

THE TAKEAWAY

NOTRE DAME: The Irish offense didn’t do much outside of two long touchdown passes by Wimbush: an 83-yarder to Kevin Stepherson and a 75-yarder to Equanimeous St. Brown on the opening play of the second half. Notre Dame had just one sustained scoring drive. The Irish got a field goal after Chris Finke’s 41-yard punt return despite losing 2 yards on the drive and also had a 15-play, 68-yard drive in the first half to set up a field goal by Justin Yoon.

STANFORD: The Cardinal showed they are a much more potent team when they have a downfield passing game to complement Love’s big-play runs. Costello frequently stretched the field, including three long throws to Smith.

UP NEXT

NOTRE DAME: Bowl game.

STANFORD: Play USC in Pac-12 title game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Friday.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. reacts after being Minus KP and Kanter, Knicks lose to Rockets
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis looks on from the bench Porzingis, Kanter both out vs. Rockets
Stony Brook players revel after a touchdown by Stony Brook rolls past Lehigh in FCS playoff game
Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson looks on Jackson’s big day, TD reception bolster Stony Brook
Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants Eli knows the pain of playing before one is ready
Robby Anderson of the Jets runs the ball Anderson has emerged as Jets’ top receiver