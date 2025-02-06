SportsCollegeCollege Football

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels' minor knee surgery will limit him in spring practice

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels runs the ball during the second...

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels recently underwent knee surgery and will be limited in spring practice, the school said Thursday.

Daniels has started 33 games for the Jayhawks and will be returning for his sixth season. The school said Daniels' surgery was minor.

The native of Lawndale, California, has been plagued by injuries. He missed four games with a shoulder injury in 2022 and 10 games with a back injury in 2023.

Daniels started all 12 games last season and struggled before he led the Jayhawks (5-7, 4-5 Big 12) to consecutive wins over ranked opponents Iowa State, BYU and Colorado. He completed 57% of his passes for 204.5 yards per game and 14 touchdowns. His 12 interceptions tied for most in the Big 12.

