Kyler Murray chooses NFL over baseball and Athletics

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Hesiman Trophy

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray holds the Hesiman Trophy after winning the award in New York on Dec. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Craig Ruttle

By The Associated Press
MESA, Ariz. — Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray says he will pursue a career in the NFL over playing baseball for the Oakland Athletics.

Murray was the ninth overall pick in last June's baseball amateur draft, and the outfielder agreed to a minor-league contract with Oakland for a $4.66 million signing bonus. He is a football quarterback is eligible for this year's NFL draft, which starts April; 25.

Oakland, which started spring training workouts Monday, had a locker with a No. 73 jersey waiting for him.

Murray tweeted: "Moving forward, I am firmly and fully committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback. Football has been my love and passion my entire life. I was raised to play QB, and I very much look forward to dedicating 100% of myself to being the best QB possible and winning NFL championships. I have started an extensive training program to further prepare myself for upcoming NFL workouts and interviews. I eagerly await the opportunity to continue to prove to NFL decision makers that I am the franchise QB in this draft."

