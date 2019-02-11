MESA, Ariz. — Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray says he will pursue a career in the NFL over playing baseball for the Oakland Athletics.

Murray was the ninth overall pick in last June's baseball amateur draft, and the outfielder agreed to a minor-league contract with Oakland for a $4.66 million signing bonus. He is a football quarterback is eligible for this year's NFL draft, which starts April; 25.

Oakland, which started spring training workouts Monday, had a locker with a No. 73 jersey waiting for him.

Murray tweeted: "Moving forward, I am firmly and fully committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback. Football has been my love and passion my entire life. I was raised to play QB, and I very much look forward to dedicating 100% of myself to being the best QB possible and winning NFL championships. I have started an extensive training program to further prepare myself for upcoming NFL workouts and interviews. I eagerly await the opportunity to continue to prove to NFL decision makers that I am the franchise QB in this draft."

