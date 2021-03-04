LIU football looks for forward progress in second season of FCS play

Bryan Collins was aware that last season’s LIU football team would face a series of inevitable challenges.

The team finished 0-10 after being elevated to the Division I Football Championship Subdivistion (FCS) following the merger of the school's Brooklyn and Long Island-based athletic programs. LIU had a 10-1 campaign the season before playing at the Divison II level.

"Whether it’s changing divisions or conferences, whatever it may be, there is part of a process," Collins, the LIU head coach said. "Part of that is really seeing it and understanding what the differences are, whether it be talent level, geography, new places to stay."

On Sunday, the Sharks will host Northeast Conference opponent Bryant, which finished 4-8 last season and 3-4 in conference, following the postponement of the season this past fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game will be LIU’s first since the death of former redshirt junior quarterback Clayton Beathard, who was stabbed to death during a fight outside of Dogwood Bar & Grill in Nashville, Tenn., during the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2019.

"This team has faced so much adversity," Collins said. "Going from an undefeated [regular season] Division II team to a winless Division I team in one year, and we had some tragic events hit our team, such as our quarterback, Clayton Beathard, being murdered and we dealt with that, and the COVID issues."

Conor Regan, a graduate transfer from the University of Northern Colorado, has emerged as LIU’s starter following the team’s recent quarterback competition. He competed in 10 games in 2019 as a backup at UNC, completing 13 of 23 passes for 107 yards and one interception.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He’s poised and played in some big games at the FCS level," Collins said of Regan. "(He's) just a little more comfortable out there on the field in seeing some things. We think he gives us the best chance to win."

Collins touched on what a victory against Bryant would mean to the program after last winning on Nov. 10, 2018.

"We just need to get back out on that field together and compete," Collins said. "I know we want to win in the worst way. We’ve been waiting a long time to get one and I think it could do our program some good."

Despite the winless season, Collins said the Sharks demonstrated plenty of reasons for optimism as they enter 2021.

"I thought one of the most promising things about our team was the way we played and the effort the players gave," Collins said. "We got better throughout the season. Every game was competitive, we played three nationally-ranked teams, a pretty challenging schedule and only two home games. Our players really hung in there and adjusted well. I think those lessons learned will pay off for us in the future."