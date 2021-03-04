TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeCollege Football

LIU football looks for forward progress in second season of FCS play

LIU coach Bryan Collins knew last season would

LIU coach Bryan Collins knew last season would be a challenge for the Sharks, who made the jump to Division I FCS play. Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print

Bryan Collins was aware that last season’s LIU football team would face a series of inevitable challenges.

The team finished 0-10 after being elevated to the Division I Football Championship Subdivistion (FCS) following the merger of the school's Brooklyn and Long Island-based athletic programs. LIU had a 10-1 campaign the season before playing at the Divison II level.

"Whether it’s changing divisions or conferences, whatever it may be, there is part of a process," Collins, the LIU head coach said. "Part of that is really seeing it and understanding what the differences are, whether it be talent level, geography, new places to stay."

On Sunday, the Sharks will host Northeast Conference opponent Bryant, which finished 4-8 last season and 3-4 in conference, following the postponement of the season this past fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game will be LIU’s first since the death of former redshirt junior quarterback Clayton Beathard, who was stabbed to death during a fight outside of Dogwood Bar & Grill in Nashville, Tenn., during the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2019.

"This team has faced so much adversity," Collins said. "Going from an undefeated [regular season] Division II team to a winless Division I team in one year, and we had some tragic events hit our team, such as our quarterback, Clayton Beathard, being murdered and we dealt with that, and the COVID issues."

Conor Regan, a graduate transfer from the University of Northern Colorado, has emerged as LIU’s starter following the team’s recent quarterback competition. He competed in 10 games in 2019 as a backup at UNC, completing 13 of 23 passes for 107 yards and one interception.

"He’s poised and played in some big games at the FCS level," Collins said of Regan. "(He's) just a little more comfortable out there on the field in seeing some things. We think he gives us the best chance to win."

Collins touched on what a victory against Bryant would mean to the program after last winning on Nov. 10, 2018.

"We just need to get back out on that field together and compete," Collins said. "I know we want to win in the worst way. We’ve been waiting a long time to get one and I think it could do our program some good."

Despite the winless season, Collins said the Sharks demonstrated plenty of reasons for optimism as they enter 2021.

"I thought one of the most promising things about our team was the way we played and the effort the players gave," Collins said. "We got better throughout the season. Every game was competitive, we played three nationally-ranked teams, a pretty challenging schedule and only two home games. Our players really hung in there and adjusted well. I think those lessons learned will pay off for us in the future."

New York Sports

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld waves to fans before throwing Seinfeld: 'Jerry from Queens coming very soon to a schmooze near you'
Mets starting pitcher against the Tampa Bay Rays Injured Lugo: 'It's a bummer watching everyone throw'
New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson warms up Dobson, Wahlstrom gives Isles a youth infusion
Jacob Trouba at Rangers practice on Jan. 15, Rangers nearing the return of several key players
Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza takes on managerial Boone to Mendoza: 'How the boys look?'
NYCFC midfielder James Sands passes the ball past NYCFC holds on to James Sands with 5-year contract extension
Didn’t find what you were looking for?