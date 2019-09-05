TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeCollege Football

When will an LIU vs. Stony Brook football rivalry begin?

LIU football head coach Bryan Collins talks to

LIU football head coach Bryan Collins talks to his players after practice on Sept. 3, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print

When Long Island University joined the ranks of Division I FCS football in the Northeast Conference, a potential Long Island rivalry was born. Or was it?

LIU and Stony Brook won’t play each other this season, but that was to be expected. LIU just joined the FCS in October, and Stony Brook’s schedule already had been finalized. But the teams won’t play next season, either.

At this point, there isn’t a future date to circle on any calendars. Stony Brook athletic director Shawn Heilbron said LIU has yet to make that a possibility.

“We would welcome the opportunity to play LIU,” Heilbron told Newsday. “It makes sense in every aspect given that we are the two Division I programs on Long Island. Unfortunately to this point, LIU has been unwilling to schedule us.”

LIU athletic director Dr. William E. Martinov Jr. declined comment on the matter. He was hired in July to replace Debbie DeJong, who took an administrative position in athletics at Stony Brook.

Stony Brook plays in the Colonial Athletic Association and has made two straight appearances in the FCS playoffs under coach Chuck Priore. LIU plays Villanova, a CAA team, on Nov. 15 and will play Delaware, another CAA team, next season.

LIU coach Bryan Collins said he doesn’t have a say in scheduling opponents, but he feels that “at some point in time in the future, I see [Stony Brook] being a game for us.”

He acknowledged that it could take time. When (and if) LIU plays Stony Brook, Collins wants to be sure his Sharks can compete with the Seawolves. Collins said it could take a couple of more recruiting classes to get there.

Collins, in his 22nd year as LIU head coach and fresh off a 30-4 showing the last three seasons in Division II, said Stony Brook’s path to success is one he hopes to emulate.

“I think Stony Brook’s a great program,” Collins said. “They’re a model to follow, in many ways. They were a club program, then they went to a Division III program, then to Division II, and now they’re a nationally ranked Division I-AA team.”

Stony Brook football joined Division III in 1984. It became Division II in 1995 and Division I in 1999.

"The way they’ve built their program, not only player-wise but facility-wise and support-wise, it’s something for us to look at and try to model in the future,” Collins said. “We want to get to where they are right now, and we’re starting at the first entry-level position.”

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge signs autographs before a game Yankees head to Boston in race for best record
Teresa Weatherspoon of the Liberty reacts during Game Weatherspoon honored to be entering HOF
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with Ezekiel What to watch for this NFL season
9/4/19: Judge, Torres power Yanks past Rangers Highlights: Judge, Torres power Yanks past Rangers
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge watches the flight Yankees gang up on Rangers for another win
New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman, left, Gleyber Torres Rieber: What will Yanks do with abundance of talent?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search