Freshman Jacob Cheshire (Sayville) completed 10 of 19 passes for 81 yards and three INTs and rushed nine times for 31 yards and one touchdown as LIU (0-8, 0-7) fell to host Robert Morris, 28-17, on Saturday to wrap its inaugural season of Northeast Conference play.

Malcolm Denbow scored on an 8-yard run with 3:47 left in the second quarter and Briant DeFelice (Massapequa) knocked in the PAT to give the Sharks a 17-14 halftime lead. LIU started the third quarter with possession but were forced to punt after a seven-play, four-yard drive marred by an illegal substitution penalty. Robert Morris (5-4, 4-0) followed with a nine-play, 90-yard drive in 4:08 ending with a 12-yard TD run by George Martin for a 21-17 lead after the PAT.

Cheshire was intercepted on the next drive, and he would eventually be intercepted twice more in the fourth quarter. Robert Morris provided the final margin after Martin found Garrett Houser for a 24-yard TD with 10 minutes left in the game. LIU finished just 2-for-13 on third-down, while Robert Morris was 8-for-13.

Denbow rushed 20 times for 37 yards to lead the Sharks. Abdoulaye Konate had a team-high nine tackles, while Abel Joseph had five tackles and two sacks. Kobe Hylton had one INT.

The Sharks are off this weekend and will resume play with a non-conference game on Nov. 15 at Villanova.