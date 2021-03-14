TODAY'S PAPER
LIU football outclassed by Sacred Heart

LIU Sharks coach Bryan Collins yells during a game against Saint Francis on October 19, 2019. Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com
The LIU football team had no answers for Sacred Heart.

The Sharks fell behind by three touchdowns in the first half and lost to the Pioneers, 35-7, on Sunday in a Northeast Conference matchup at Campus Field in Fairfield, CT.

Sacred Heart (1-1, 1-1 NEC) continued to pile up the points and took a 28-0 lead 3:54 into the second half on a Julius Chestnut 9-yard touchdown run. Chestnut added his fourth rushing touchdown with 3:42 left in the third quarter for a 35-0 lead. He rushed for 203 yards on 24 carries.

The Sharks got on the board on the ensuing possession, as Tosin Oyekanmi scored on a 6-yard run. Oyekanmi rushed for 22 yards on two carries and had five catches for 52 yards.

Sacred Heart had 504 yards of total offense and held the Sharks to 181 yards. LIU went 0-for-9 on third down and failed on its only fourth-down try.

Ricco Aaron, Jr. led LIU in tackling for the second straight week. Aaron tallied eight solo stops and 13 total tackles, including one tackle for loss.

The Sharks (1-1, 1-1) will travel to Duquesne University for its final road contest of the season on Sunday, Mar. 21.

