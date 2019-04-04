TODAY'S PAPER
LIU football announces 2019 schedule

LIU teammates gather during their first football practice

LIU teammates gather during their first football practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on March 25. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
LIU announced its football schedule for the 2019 season, its first competing at the Division I FCS level, on Thursday.

LIU will open the season on the road against South Dakota State. After a bye week, LIU will open Northeast Conference play against Sacred Heart in its home opener at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium on Sept. 21. 

"We are excited to be able to compete at the highest level," head coach Bryan Collins said in a statement. "We know that we have some tough opponents on the schedule, but we are confident in our players and are looking forward to getting better each day this spring and during camp as we prepare for Division I competition."

Full 2019 LIU football schedule

Saturday, Sept. 7 at South Dakota State

Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Sacred Heart*

Saturday, Sept. 28 at Wagner*

Saturday, Oct. 5 at Duquesne*

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Bryant*

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Saint Francis*

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Central Connecticut State*

Saturday, Nov. 2 at Robert Morris*

Saturday, Nov. 16 at Villanova

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Merrimack

*conference games

