LIU football spring practice

LIU football held its first practice of the spring on Monday, March 25, 2019 at LIU Post as the team prepares for an anticipated move to Division I.

Bryan Collins, LIU Post football head coach, oversees
Photo Credit: James Escher

Bryan Collins, LIU football head coach, oversees the team's first practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Jake Bofshever, LIU Post wide receiver, makes a
Photo Credit: James Escher

Jake Bofshever, LIU wide receiver, makes a catch during the team's first football practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Jonathan DeBique, LIU Post running back and Baldwin
Photo Credit: James Escher

Jonathan DeBique, LIU running back and Baldwin High School alumnus, listens to coaches during the team's first football practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Alex Daubon, LIU Post wide receiver, lifts his
Photo Credit: James Escher

Alex Daubon, LIU wide receiver, lifts his helmet during the team's first football practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Tommy Powers, LIU Post wide receiver, makes a
Photo Credit: James Escher

Tommy Powers, LIU wide receiver, makes a catch during the team's first football practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Clay Beathard, LIU quarterback, takes a snap during
Photo Credit: James Escher

Clay Beathard, LIU quarterback, takes a snap during a spring practice on Monday, March 25, 2019 at LIU Post.

LIU Post teammates gather during their first football
Photo Credit: James Escher

LIU teammates gather during their first football practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Steven Chambers, LIU Post wide receiver, makes a
Photo Credit: James Escher

Steven Chambers, LIU wide receiver, makes a catch during the team's first football practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Clay Beathard, LIU Post quarterback, throws a pass
Photo Credit: James Escher

Clay Beathard, LIU quarterback, throws a pass during the team's first football practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Clay Beathard, LIU Post quarterback, heads downfield during
Photo Credit: James Escher

Clay Beathard, LIU quarterback, heads downfield during the team's first football practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Clay Beathard, LIU Post quarterback, throws a pass
Photo Credit: James Escher

Clay Beathard, LIU quarterback, throws a pass during the team's first football practice as a Division I squad at the college's Brookville campus on Monday, March 25, 2019.

