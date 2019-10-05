Playing against the Northeast Conference favorite according to the preseason coaches poll, the Long Island University football team battled back in the second half but ultimately fell to Duquesne, 21-14.

Jonathan DeBique rushed 13 times for 97 yards and caught his first career touchdown in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 13-7. Clay Beathard completed 15 of 24 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Steven Chambers’ 14-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive and cut the deficit to 21-14, but Duquesne burned the final 3:49 with eight rushing plays.

“Every week we have a couple plays or penalties where we’re doing something wrong, and if we can just cut those out, then we win these games,” DeBique said.

LIU (0-4, 0-3 NEC) showed improvement offensively, converting on half its first downs (7-for-14) and its only fourth-down attempt. The Sharks scored on two of their three red zone chances.

“I thought we prepared better this week, probably our best week of preparation that we’ve had, and I think the results are starting to show on the field,” head coach Bryan Collins said.

Collins stressed that although the team is struggling in its inaugural FCS season, he’s confident in the program’s direction.

“I think we’re doing it the right way here,” he said. “I think we’re developing young players to keep this program strong for years to come.” —Kenny DeJohn

USMMA wins in double-OT

Gavin Gartner’s 25-yard field goal with 49 seconds left in regulation forced overtime and Matt Strong’s 1-yard touchdown run in the second overtime gave USMMA a 35-29 win over MIT in NEWMAC play.

USMMA (2-2, 1-1 NEWMAC) had the ball first in the second overtime, and Strong scored but Gartner missed the ensuing PAT. On MIT’s possession in the period, the USMMA defense forced incomplete passes on third and fourth down, securing the win.

Nassau CC loses

Chris Collier rushed 16 times for 89 yards and Stephen Sanchez completed 18 of 51 for 221 yards and two touchdowns as Nassau Community College (3-2) lost to Army Prep in NJCAA action on Friday, 38-20.