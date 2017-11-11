This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 29° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 29° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

Yianni Gavalas, Malik Pierre, LIU Post make case for playoffs

Gavalas throws for 3 TDs, Pierre rushes for 168 yards; Pioneers await final polls.

LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre tries

LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre tries to break away from Merrimack Warriors defensive back Jovan Grant during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S Weissman

By Newsday Staff
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

With one final opportunity to make its case for the upcoming NCAA Division II playoffs, LIU Post made every effort it could to produce a statement win in its season finale.

Quarterback Yianni Gavalas completed 24 of 38 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Malik Pierre kept the defense honest with 168 yards on 19 carries, as the Pioneers (8-2) closed out the regular season with a 45-7 drubbing at Saint Anselm (1-9) on Saturday.

For Gavalas, the meeting was a homecoming of sorts. The graduate student from Manhasset spent his first four seasons leading Saint Anselm before transferring to Post prior to this season.

“It was nice to see all those guys, but once it was time to play football, I was ready to go out there and play,” Gavalas said.

Coach Bryan Collins said he and his fellow Pioneers created a lighthearted atmosphere with Gavalas regarding his return to New Hampshire in the form of “a Carmelo Anthony-like ‘Coming Home’ video with highlights from his time there.” He was honored before kickoff by his former running mates.

“We had fun and jokes about it all week,” Collins said.

Gavalas scored on a 1-yard run with 5:41 remaining in the second quarter to give Post a 17-0 lead at the half. The Pioneers tacked on two additional touchdowns — including Nazir Streater’s 99-yard kickoff return to open the second half — before Post surrendered their first points of the day with 2:03 left in the third.

Mike Richardson followed up with two touchdown receptions, breaking the program record for touchdown catches in a season with 14. He caught nine balls for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

“Mike’s got a great pair of hands,” Collins said. “He gets every 50-50 ball that’s up there. He doesn’t have to be open to catch the football.”

Post entered Saturday’s action ranked No. 10 in Super Region I, and must finish in the top seven to qualify for the playoffs. However, with four teams in front of the Pioneers losing Saturday, including Slippery Rock, West Chester, Notre Dame and Assumption, Collins remains confident in Post’s odds.

The final polls will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m.

“I feel good about it,” Collins said. “I think we have an impressive resume. We started strong, slipped up a little bit and real ly got back on track. We have a proven record and have been there before.”

“We’ve done all we can do,” Gavalas said. “So hopefully, things work out in our favor.”

By Newsday Staff
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks forward  Mindaugas Kuzminskas reacts during a preseason Kuzminskas aware he’s on trade block
Nets forward Caris LeVert sinks a layup while LeVert, Whitehead to share extra minutes
Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins looks for Gowins runs for career day to spur Stony Brook
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, of Medford, LI native Stroman comes back and gives back
Shohei Otani hope to both pitch and hit Otani confirms that he hopes to play in MLB in 2018
Japan's Shohei Otani reacts after hitting a solo Lennon: Burning questions for MLB’s hot stove season