There was an eerie silence in the hallway leading to the LIU Post locker room. The Pioneers’ 15-game winning streak, and time in NCAA Division II football, had come to an end.

The second-seeded Pioneers lost at home, 20-14, against No. 7 Slippery Rock (Pa.) in an NCAA Division II football first-round playoff game on Saturday.

Slippery Rock (10-2) advances to the second round against No. 6 New Haven on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Long Island University (10-1) will move up to the Division I level next season with a new nickname and new uniforms, and play in the Northeast Conference.

“What is upsetting to our group is that we have 19 seniors leaving this team,” Pioneers coach Bryan Collins said. “Not only is that a big class, but the quality, character and leadership of that class will be very hard to replace.”

That leadership was on display Saturday. The Pioneers, who trailed 17-6 at halftime, rallied to within 17-14 after a 2-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion to redshirt junior Jake Bofshever (6 catches, 83 yards) with 11:58 left in the fourth quarter.

A 40-yard field goal by The Rock’s Jake Chapla made it 20-14 with 8:01 remaining. But LIU Post would run eight plays on its next two drives combined for a total of minus-3 yards. Still, the Pioneers' defense held strong and gave the offense the ball on its own 29 with 2:37 to go.

The Pioneers drove to The Rock’s 32 with less than a minute left, but Slippery Rock defensive end Garrett de Bien tipped a fourth-down pass from Pioneers QB Chris Laviano (29 of 61, 333 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) that was intended for running back Malik Pierre (18 carries, 28 yards). Laviano was sacked twice and faced constant pressure throughout the game. Pioneers receiver Michael Richardson had 10 catches for 150 yards.

“They’re a good team and they beat us," Laviano said, "but I had a couple of bad turnovers in the red zone and couldn’t put it away.

“I’m super proud of this team and the seniors, and I’m proud to be a part of this team,” Laviano added.

The former Holy Trinity standout now will contemplate his future in football.

“I’m not sure,” the graduate student and former Division I QB said. “I’m just going to take the next week to reflect on where I’ve been, and how far I’ve come.”

The same can be said for the Pioneers program. Collins said he and his staff have already been recruiting, as they prepare for next season in the Northeast Conference and Division I.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge for us,” Collins said. “We don’t have the comfort of knowing our opponents, and knowing the conference. Everything is kind of an unknown. So it’ll be a consistent process of evaluating ourselves and where we think we need to be, and actually getting there.”