LIU Post vs. Slippery Rock

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
LIU Post fell to Slippery Rock, 20-14, in the first round of the NCAA Div. II football playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

Malik Pierre of LIU Post is stopped on
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Malik Pierre of LIU Post is stopped on the 5 yard line at the first round NCAA Division II football game against Slippery Rock in Brookville on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Michael Richardson of LIU Post looks downfield at
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Michael Richardson of LIU Post looks downfield at the first round NCAA Division II football game against Slippery Rock in Brookville on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Chris Laviano of LIU Post looks to pass
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Chris Laviano of LIU Post looks to pass against Slippery Rock at the first round NCAA Division II football game in Brookville on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Garrett deBien of Slippery Rock pressures LIU Post's
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Garrett deBien of Slippery Rock pressures LIU Post's Chris Laviano at the first round NCAA Division II football game in Brookville on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Slippery Rock quarterback Roland Rivers III is smothered
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Slippery Rock quarterback Roland Rivers III is smothered by the LIU Post defense at the first round NCAA Division II football game in Brookville on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Slippery Rock quarterback Roland Rivers III hands off
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Slippery Rock quarterback Roland Rivers III hands off to Wes Hills at the first round NCAA Division II football game against LIU Post in Brookville on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Wes Hills of Slippery Rock sweeps right on
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Wes Hills of Slippery Rock sweeps right on the LIU Post defense at the first round NCAA Division II football game in Brookville on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Michael Richardson of LIU Post makes the catch
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Michael Richardson of LIU Post makes the catch against Slippery Rock at the first round NCAA Division II football game in Brookville on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Jake Carlock of LIU Post waits for the
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Jake Carlock of LIU Post waits for the snap at the first round NCAA Division II football game against Slippery Rock in Brookville on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Jake Carlock of LIU Post closes in on
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Jake Carlock of LIU Post closes in on the tackle at the first round NCAA Division II football game against Slippery Rock in Brookville on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

