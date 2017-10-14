Subscribe
    LIU Post vs. Southern Connecticut State

    sports@newsday.com

    LIU Post won in a shootout, 52-35, against Southern Connecticut State University on Saturday in a Division II college football game.

    LIU Post Pioneers defensive lineman Jess Agbotse sacks
    (Credit: Lee S. Weissman)

    LIU Post Pioneers defensive lineman Jess Agbotse sacks Southern Connecticut Owls quarterback Raymond Catapano during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.

    LIU Post Pioneers linebacker Connor Farrell during a
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman)

    LIU Post Pioneers linebacker Connor Farrell during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.

    LIU Post Pioneers quarterback Yianni Gavalas passes past
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman)

    LIU Post Pioneers quarterback Yianni Gavalas passes past Southern Connecticut Owls defensive end John Strezo and outside linebacker Vasilios Grigorakos during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.

    LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre runs
    (Credit: Lee S. Weissman)

    LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre runs during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.

    LIU Post Pioneers quarterback Yianni Gavalas runs during
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman)

    LIU Post Pioneers quarterback Yianni Gavalas runs during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.

    LIU Post Pioneers running back Tim Marinan runs
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman)

    LIU Post Pioneers running back Tim Marinan runs through the line during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.

    LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Amir Crenshaw tries
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman)

    LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Amir Crenshaw tries to get past Southern Connecticut Owls defensive back David Campbell during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.

    LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre runs
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman)

    LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre runs for a touchdown during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.

    LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre eludes
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman)

    LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre eludes a diving defender during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.

    LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Michael Richardson sprints
    (Credit: Lee S Weissman)

    LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Michael Richardson sprints past Southern Connecticut Owls defensive back David Campbell for a touchdown during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.

