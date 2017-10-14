LIU Post vs. Southern Connecticut State

LIU Post won in a shootout, 52-35, against Southern Connecticut State University on Saturday in a Division II college football game.
LIU Post Pioneers defensive lineman Jess Agbotse sacks Southern Connecticut Owls quarterback Raymond Catapano during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.
LIU Post Pioneers linebacker Connor Farrell during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.
LIU Post Pioneers quarterback Yianni Gavalas passes past Southern Connecticut Owls defensive end John Strezo and outside linebacker Vasilios Grigorakos during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.
LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre runs during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.
LIU Post Pioneers quarterback Yianni Gavalas runs during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.
LIU Post Pioneers running back Tim Marinan runs through the line during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.
LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Amir Crenshaw tries to get past Southern Connecticut Owls defensive back David Campbell during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.
LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre runs for a touchdown during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.
LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre eludes a diving defender during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.
LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Michael Richardson sprints past Southern Connecticut Owls defensive back David Campbell for a touchdown during a Division II college football game at LIU Post. Oct. 14, 2017.
