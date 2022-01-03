LIU named Ron Cooper as its new head football coach, the school announced on Monday afternoon.

Cooper has a long history of coaching in Division I and has spent time in the NFL. He was most recently at Alabama working as a senior analyst on Nick Saban's staff.

"I'm excited to be named head football coach at Long Island University," Cooper said in a statement. "I want to thank President Kimberly Cline and director of athletics Dr. William E. Martinov Jr. for the opportunity to build on the strong college football tradition at LIU.

"From the high academic standards in the classroom to success on the field of play, LIU has proven to be a national teaching and research institution, and I take great pride in joining the LIU community. My role as head coach will focus on developing a commitment to excellence in all areas of the game of football, and to build on the highly regarded LIU student-athlete experience, by preparing young men for success beyond the game."

Cooper, 59, has been a head coach at Eastern Michigan, Louisville, Alabama A&M and Florida International. He's also coached in different roles at Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Mississippi State and South Florida. Cooper served as the defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one season.

"We welcome Ron to Shark Nation, and look forward to supporting his development of teams that will challenge national contenders," Martinov said in a statement.

LIU is coming off a 2-8 season, including a 2-5 record in the Northeast Conference.