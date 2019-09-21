TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

LIU vs. Sacred Heart

Print

Sacred Heart defeated LIU, 34-10, in an FCS college football matchup on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) attempts
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard attempts a pass to wide receiver Tosin Oyekanmi during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks running back Tim Marinan (32)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Tim Marinan takes a hand off during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks running back Ricky Conway (5)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Ricky Conway advances the ball during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) passes
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard passes during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) passes
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard passes during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks head coach Bryan Collins during
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU head coach Bryan Collins during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on September 21, 2019.

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard gets into full stride
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard gets into full stride during the Sharks' 34-10 loss to Sacred Heart on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) escapes
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard escapes Sacred Heart Pioneers defensive lineman Chris Agyemang during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at the LIU
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

The LIU football team runs on the field before the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) scrambles
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard scrambles during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks running back Tim Marinan (32)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Tim Marinan looks to get past Sacred Heart Pioneers defensive back Alaam Horne during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks running back Tim Marinan (32)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Tim Marinan keeps his balance during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks running back Jonathon DeBique (24)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Jonathon DeBique rushes past Sacred Heart Pioneers cornerback Lamar Evansduring the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks defensive lineman Tavon Joseph
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU defensive lineman Tavon Joseph pass rushes during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) passes
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard passes during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks linebacker Ramshar Clarke (21) closes
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU linebacker Ramshar Clarke closes the gap on Sacred Heart Pioneers quarterback Logan Marchi during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks running back Tim Marinan (32)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Tim Marinan looks for running room during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks running back Tim Marinan (32)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Tim Marinan looks for daylightduring the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks running back Jonathon DeBique (24)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Jonathon DeBique looks for room during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks tight end Damien Caffrey (82)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU tight end Damien Caffrey advances a pass during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks defensive lineman Joe Amalfitano (99)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU defensive lineman Joe Amalfitano pass rushes during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) passes
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard passes during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) passes
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard passes under pressure during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) passes
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard passes during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks running back Jonathon DeBique (24)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Jonathon DeBique rushes during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks wide receiver Tosin Oyekanmi (1)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU wide receiver Tosin Oyekanmi pulls in a 41-yard pass during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) passes
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard passes during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) passes
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard passes during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks running back Jonathon DeBique (24)
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Jonathon DeBique looks for running room during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Long Island Sharks linebacker Liam McIntyre (16) looks
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU linebacker Liam McIntyre looks to make a play during the Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU football game on Sept. 21, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees falls MRI on Torres comes back negative
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones makes his first NFL Glauber: Giants' future starts Sunday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with third base Boone gets fifth ejection after Stanton strikeout
Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) relieves relief pitcher Mets' wild-card hopes take another blow in loss
Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton pumps his fist Yanks, behind James Paxton, defeat Blue Jays
MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 Glauber: Even Pats couldn't help Antonio Brown
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search