Clay Beathard’s pass on fourth down fell incomplete, as the Long Island University football team couldn’t complete a comeback in its 27-22 loss to host Bryant in Northeast Conference play Saturday afternoon. LIU fell to 0-5 in its inaugural FCS season.

Beathard set a season-high with 229 passing yards. He capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive on LIU’s first possession of the fourth quarter by completing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Alex Daubon.

After Abdoulaye Konate blocked a punt, LIU regained possession and scored on Beathard’s keeper that cut the deficit to 27-22 with five minutes remaining.

Even though LIU twice clawed back from two-score deficits, the Sharks were unable to keep pace with Bryant. LIU hurt itself by fumbling the first play of the second half, resulting in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kory Curtis on the ensuing play that made the score 17-10.

Senior wide receiver Jake Bofshever caught 10 passes for 110 yards, both career-highs. Konate led the defense with nine tackles.

USMMA climbs out from early hole

Despite facing a two-touchdown deficit three minutes into the game, visiting USMMA stayed undefeated in NEWMAC play with a 30-20 win over Norwich. The USMMA (3-0) defense prevented Norwich from doing anything on the ground, holding them to negative-11 rushing yards.

Alec Kiernan, Matt Strong and Tyler Sloman rushed for touchdowns. Strong’s touchdown run in the second quarter, followed by Kiernan’s 2-point conversion run, put USMMA ahead 20-14.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the second half, sophomore Eric Davidson intercepted a pass that resulted in a 12-play, 52-yard drive, capped by Kiernan’s 1-yard touchdown that made the score 30-14.