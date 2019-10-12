TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
54° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeCollege Football

LIU comeback falls short, Sharks remain winless

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard looks to

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard looks to pass in the first half of a Division 1 college football game against the Wagner Seahawks at Wagner College Staten Island, on Sept. 28, 2019. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Newsday Staff
Print

Clay Beathard’s pass on fourth down fell incomplete, as the Long Island University football team couldn’t complete a comeback in its 27-22 loss to host Bryant in Northeast Conference play Saturday afternoon. LIU fell to 0-5 in its inaugural FCS season.

Beathard set a season-high with 229 passing yards. He capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive on LIU’s first possession of the fourth quarter by completing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Alex Daubon.

After Abdoulaye Konate blocked a punt, LIU regained possession and scored on Beathard’s keeper that cut the deficit to 27-22 with five minutes remaining.

Even though LIU twice clawed back from two-score deficits, the Sharks were unable to keep pace with Bryant. LIU hurt itself by fumbling the first play of the second half, resulting in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kory Curtis on the ensuing play that made the score 17-10.

Senior wide receiver Jake Bofshever caught 10 passes for 110 yards, both career-highs. Konate led the defense with nine tackles.

USMMA climbs out from early hole

Despite facing a two-touchdown deficit three minutes into the game, visiting USMMA stayed undefeated in NEWMAC play with a 30-20 win over Norwich. The USMMA (3-0) defense prevented Norwich from doing anything on the ground, holding them to negative-11 rushing yards.

Alec Kiernan, Matt Strong and Tyler Sloman rushed for touchdowns. Strong’s touchdown run in the second quarter, followed by Kiernan’s 2-point conversion run, put USMMA ahead 20-14.

In the second half, sophomore Eric Davidson intercepted a pass that resulted in a 12-play, 52-yard drive, capped by Kiernan’s 1-yard touchdown that made the score 30-14.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts after Lennon: Torres, Yankees silence Houston in opener
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) swings his Torres drives in five to back Tanaka as Yanks win ALCS Game 1
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz watches from the Trotz shuffles Islanders' lines against Panthers
Semyon Varlamov #40, Brock Nelson #29 and Anders Isles beat Panthers in shootout, but Eberle hurt
In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Patrick LI boxer Patrick Day transported to hospital after KO
Yankees Aaron Hicks as the Yankees practice before Lennon: Now, what to do with Hicks?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search