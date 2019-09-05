TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeCollege Football

3 keys to LIU's move up to FCS

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard throws a pass during

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard throws a pass during team practice on Sept. 3, 2019. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print

1. NFL BLOODLINES

With Clay Beathard, younger brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, quarterbacking the offense, the Sharks have a heady signal-caller with poise to replace Chris Laviano. The transfer from Iowa Western completed 55.2 percent of his 116 attempts last season. Head coach Bryan Collins raved about Beathard’s “good, quick release.”

2. NEW COLORS, SAME MANTRA

The gold remains, but the green is gone. In its place is a light blue that reminds Beathard of the old San Diego Chargers uniforms (his grandfather, Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard was GM of the Chargers, among other teams). The new look has brought new excitement, but Collins stressed at the NEC’s Media Day in July that the team’s mindset is the same. “We can’t forget who we are through this all,” he said. “Our expectation is to come in and compete for a championship."

3. BABY SHARKS

Just nine starters return after 22 players left the program (20 to graduation, two transfers). Collins has 35 signees to work with, and the infusion of youth should help LIU’s prospects of improving in future FCS seasons. A key freshman to watch is Liam McIntyre, a Westhampton product and last year's Hansen Award winner who will start at outside linebacker. He is one of 15 freshmen from Long Island.

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge signs autographs before a game Yankees head to Boston in race for best record
Teresa Weatherspoon of the Liberty reacts during Game Weatherspoon honored to be entering HOF
LIU football head coach Bryan Collins talks to When will an LIU vs. SBU football rivalry begin?
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with Ezekiel What to watch for this NFL season
9/4/19: Judge, Torres power Yanks past Rangers Highlights: Judge, Torres power Yanks past Rangers
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge watches the flight Yankees gang up on Rangers for another win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search