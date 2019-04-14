Alex Daubon wasted no time familiarizing himself with his new roommate when he transferred to LIU in January.

Another mid-year transfer, Daubon's roommate was “from the south, so he was very polite.” He and Daubon would toss a football around in the middle of winter, just so Daubon could get a feel for his new environment.

It helped that his new roommate was Clay Beathard, who appears to be the future at quarterback for the LIU football team as it transitions to Division I in the fall.

“During the winter, we were out here every day,” Daubon said after LIU's spring game on Sunday morning in Brookville. “Whether it was 5 degrees or 15 degrees, we were out here at least 30 minutes to an hour. Being with Clay, it’s good to have a quarterback who knows what he’s doing.”

Daubon, a junior college transfer from the College of DuPage (Illinois), has two years of eligibility remaining and caught 15 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns last season. He has the size — 6-2, 198 pounds — that has coach Bryan Collins excited to get him involved.

“We lost a big core of our receivers last year in Michael Richardson, Amir Crenshaw, Deon Mash, so Derick Eugene is back there and we really needed somebody who was going to take up some of those catches, be a big target for our quarterback,” Collins said.

Eugene proved his standing as the top returning receiver with a handful of acrobatic catches during drills and the spring game, once connecting with Beathard over the top of cornerback Kiyon Santos in the back-left corner of the end zone.

Later, Daubon showed the connection that he and Beathard forged on those cold winter afternoons.

Living with the quarterback gave Daubon “a head start compared to the [freshmen] coming in August,” he said.

“I think we benefitted so much from having Clay and Alex come in together and develop that relationship,” Collins said.

Steven Chambers, Jake Bofshever and Owen Glascoe were other targets of Beathard’s during the final spring session, which was a modified practice with game situations at the end.

The wide receiver corps might have lost contributors, but Collins still has options. Daubon could be a big piece of that puzzle.

“Alex is from Ohio, and Clay is from Tennessee,” Collins said. “It’s hard to come to New York. So you have these country guys coming to New York City, and that’s hard enough already. Then they’re coming in the middle of the year, and that’s a difficult experience.

“It really helps that they’re going through the same experience together.”