LIU spring football game

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Scenes from the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 13, 2019.

Alex Daubon during the LIU spring football game
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Alex Daubon catches the ball during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Alex Daubon during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Alex Daubon runs during the LIU Post spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Alex Daubon during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Alex Daubon watches during the LIU Post spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

LIU coach Bryan Collins looks on as Team
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU football Head Coach Bryan Collins looks on as Team IMPACT participant Max Von Holt signs his letter of intent with LIU during the spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Team IMPACT participant Max Von Holt signs his
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Team IMPACT participant Max Von Holt signs his letter of intent with LIU during the spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

(L) Team IMPACT participant Max Von Holt and
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

(L) Team IMPACT participant Max Von Holt and his brother Alex after Max signs his letter of intent with LIU during the spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Steven Chambers during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Steven Chambers makes the catch during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Team IMPACT participant Max Von Holt and his
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

(L) Team IMPACT participant Max Von Holt and his brother Alex with LIU football players Jonathan DeBique Derrick Eugene, Joe Amalfitano, and Anthony Lavio during the spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Steven Chambers during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Steven Chambers makes the catch during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Cole Nuendorf during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Cole Nuendorf makes the grab during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Owen Glascoe during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Owen Glascoe looks the ball in during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Derick Eugene during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Derick Eugene makes the catch during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Tommy Powers during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Tommy Powers catches the ball during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Jake Bofshever during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jake Bofshever looks in the ball during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Head Coach Bryan Collins during the LIU Post
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Head Coach Bryan Collins watches the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Jimmy Regateiro during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jimmy Regateiro looks on during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Tommy Donovan during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Tommy Donovan runs with the ball during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Steven Chambers during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Steven Chambers runs during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Derick Eugene catches a ball past Jerome Brooks
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Derick Eugene catches a ball past Jerome Brooks III during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Derrick Eugene escapes Tariq Snead during the the
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Derrick Eugene escapes Tariq Snead during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Austin Nuessle during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Austin Nuessle throws during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Jonathan DeBique during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Jonathan DeBique escapes the tackle during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Head Coach Bryan Collins during the LIU Post
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Head Coach Bryan Collins speaks to the team during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Clay Beathard during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Clay Beathard looks to throw during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

MAthew Lenczewski during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Mathew Lenczewski prepares to throw during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Clay Beathard during the LIU spring football game
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Clay Beathard looks to throw during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Austin Nuessle during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Austin Nuessle drops back to throw during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

Clay Beathard during the LIU Post spring football
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

Clay Beathard throws during the LIU spring football game at LIU Post on April 14, 2019.

