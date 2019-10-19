TODAY'S PAPER
LIU lost to St. Francis (PA), 30-0, in an FCS football matchup on Saturday at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard (4) is sacked by St. Francis linebacker Jaylen Parks (45) and defensive lineman Todd Burger (59) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU defensive lineman Kurt Lassiter (94) battles St. Francis offensive lineman Shaun Hastings (71) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard (4) tries to pass over St. Francis defensive back Martin Foray Jr. (23) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Tim Marinan (32) leaps the St. Francis defense on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Jonathon DeBique (24) tries to outrun St. Francis linebacker Chris Cropper (16) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Ricky Conway (5) stiff arms St. Francis defensive back Martin Foray Jr. (23) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard (4) runs for yardage against St. Francis on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard (4) scrambles against St. Francis on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard (4) is pressured by St. Francis linebacker Jaylen Parks (45) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU quarterback Clay Beathard (4) throws agaisnt St. Francis on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU wide receiver Owen Glascoe (87) makes a catch past St. Francis defensive back Gio Vonne Sanders (2) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU running back Jonathon DeBique (24) looks for running room against St. Francis on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU defensive lineman Joe Amalfitano (99) battles St. Francis tight end Terell Johnson (89) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU defensive lineman Tavon Joseph (4) and defensive back Jerome Brooks III (17) take down St. Francis running back Avery Miliner (20) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU defensive lineman Tavon Joseph  (4) and defensive back Jerome Brooks III (17) take down St. Francis running back Avery Miliner (20) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU defensive lineman Joe Amalfitano (99) and defensive back Grant Ibeh (2) lead the team against St. Francis on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman
Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

LIU wide receiver Owen Glascoe (87) tries to elude St. Francis defensive back Martin Foray Jr. (23) on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at LIU.

