LIU vs. Wagner

LIU lost to Wagner, 24-14, in a Northeast Conference matchup on Saturday at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks wide receiver Jake Bofshever
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks wide receiver Jake Bofshever  (2) runs out of bounds pursued by Wagner Seahawks defensive back Darrell Malone (20) in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks defensive lineman Kurt Lassiter (94)
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks defensive lineman Kurt Lassiter (94) brings down Wagner Seahawks running back Dymitri McKenzie (30) in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks linebacker Liam McIntyre (16) brings
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks linebacker Liam McIntyre (16) brings down Wagner Seahawks wide receiver Jeremiah Lorick (10) in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) is
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) is pursued by Wagner's Chris Williams in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Wagner Seahawks wide receiver Jeremiah Lorick (10) brought
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Wagner Seahawks wide receiver Jeremiah Lorick (10) brought down by LIU Sharks defensive lineman Anthony Lavio (77) and defensive back Jahmel Johnson (3) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks running back Ricky Conway (5)
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks running back Ricky Conway (5) gains yards pursued by Wagner Seahawks defensive back Naseem Barnett (33) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Wagner Seahawks quarterback DQ Vinson (12) scores a
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Wagner Seahawks quarterback DQ Vinson (12) scores a touchdown in the first half against LIU on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) is
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) is sacked by Wagner's Chris Williams and Tevaughn Grant (7) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Wagner Seahawks wide receiver Joshua DeCambre (3) is
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Wagner Seahawks wide receiver Joshua DeCambre (3) is pressured by LIU Sharks defensive back Desean Spencer (25) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Wagner Seahawks wide receiver Jeremiah Lorick (10) is
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Wagner Seahawks wide receiver Jeremiah Lorick (10) is brough down by LIU Sharks defensive back Desean Spencer (25) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks wide receiver Jake Bofshever
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks wide receiver Jake Bofshever (2) catches a touchdown pass in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks wide receiver Jake Bofshever
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks wide receiver Jake Bofshever (2) catches a touchdown pass in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Wagner Seahawks defensive back Myron Morris (4) blocks
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Wagner Seahawks defensive back Myron Morris (4) blocks a kick by LIU Sharks kicker Briant DeFelice (38) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) gains
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) gains yards in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks wide receiver Tosin Oyekanmi (1)
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks wide receiver Tosin Oyekanmi (1) is pursued by Wagner Seahawks linebacker Santoni Graham (32) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) looks
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) looks to pass in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks wide receiver Tosin Oyekanmi (1)
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks wide receiver Tosin Oyekanmi (1) is pursued by Wagner Seahawks defensive back Jordan Porter (27) on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Wagner Seahawks wide receiver Joshua DeCambre (3) scores
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Wagner Seahawks wide receiver Joshua DeCambre (3) scores a touchdown pursued by LIU Sharks defensive back Desean Spencer (25) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks linebacker Ramshar Clarke (21) pursues
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks linebacker Ramshar Clarke (21) pursues Wagner Seahawks quarterback DQ Vinson (12) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Wagner Seahawks tight end Nolan Quinlan (87) brought
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Wagner Seahawks tight end Nolan Quinlan (87) brought down by LIU Sharks defensive back Jerome Brooks III (17) and linebacker Kevin Gutierrez (26) on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) looks
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) looks to pass with pressure from Wagner Seahawks defensive back Ahmad Lyons (6) in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

Long Island Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) looks
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

LIU Sharks quarterback Clay Beathard (4) looks to pass in the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wagner College Stadium.

