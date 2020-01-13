TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

College Football Playoff national championship: LSU vs. Clemson

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

LSU and Clemson met in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during warm
Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during warmups before the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure from
Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure from LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Clemson
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Clemson defensive end Justin Foster during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Fans celebrates after LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Fans celebrates after LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase scored against Clemson during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway is tackled by
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway is tackled by LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Clemson
Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Clemson defensive end Justin Foster during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

The LSU band performs before the College Football
Credit: AP/Eric Gay

The LSU band performs before the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU safety Grant Delpit celebrates during the first
Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

LSU safety Grant Delpit celebrates during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, left, is tackled
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, left, is tackled by LSU safety Marcel Brooks during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway runs against LSU
Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway runs against LSU during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates after scoring during
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates after scoring during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game against LSU Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

President Donald Trump watches the College Football Playoff
Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump watches the College Football Playoff National Championship game between LSU and Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores past LSU safety
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores past LSU safety JaCoby Stevens during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU safety Grant Delpit, right, breaks up a
Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

LSU safety Grant Delpit, right, breaks up a pass intended for Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is tackled by
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is tackled by Clemson during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU gathers before the College Football Playoff national
Credit: AP/Eric Gay

LSU gathers before the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss catches a pass
Credit: AP/Eric Gay

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss catches a pass over Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring
Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring against Clemson during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase scores past Clemson
Credit: AP/Eric Gay

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase scores past Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is tackled by
Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is tackled by LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores against LSU during
Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores against LSU during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during the
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase scores past Clemson
Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase scores past Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers, left, is tackled
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers, left, is tackled by LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure against
Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure against LSU during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Clemson
Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Clemson defensive end Justin Foster during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

LSU safety Grant Delpit, right, breaks up a
Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

LSU safety Grant Delpit, right, breaks up a pass intended for Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Ross Johnston of the Islanders fights Micheal Haley After fights, Isles lose their fight and lose to Rangers
Artemi Panarin of the Rangers skates during the Best: Panarin shows Islanders what could've been
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks puts up a Knicks hoping to keep Bucks in check this time
Dolphins assistant quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski speaks during Source: Giants tab Schuplinski as QB coach
Mets manager Carlos Beltran listens to a question Beltran not punished by MLB for role in Astros' scandal 
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passes against Washington on NFL mock draft 1.2: The first 28 picks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search