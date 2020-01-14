NEW ORLEANS — Faced with its largest deficit in a season that now is forever perfect, LSU won the College Football Playoff national championship game, 42-25, and ended defending champion Clemson's winning streak at 29 games.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who had transferred from Ohio State in search of a chance to play, delivered a performance for the ages. Burrow threw five touchdown passes and ran for one for LSU, which overcame an early 10-point deficit. He completed 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and ran for 58 yards on 14 carries.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 110 yards on 16 carries as LSU gained 628 total yards.

In the din of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, before a sellout crowd of 76,885, LSU became the second modern-era major-college team to win 15 games, one season after Clemson achieved the feat.

Burrow was responsible for 65 touchdowns in his remarkable season, 60 passes and five runs, and threw 12 touchdown passes in the two playoff victories. He became the 16th Heisman winner to play for a national champion, the fifth in the last 11 seasons and the first since Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015.

LSU sophomore receiver Ja’Marr Chase had touchdown catches of 52 and 14 yards. Junior tight end Thaddeus Moss caught scoring passes of 6 and 4 yards.

LSU denied Clemson coach Dabo Swinney a spot on the very short list of coaches who led teams to three national titles in four seasons. LSU coach Ed Orgeron, a child of Louisiana who created doubts when his team lost at home to Troy two seasons ago, became the architect of a Mardi Gras celebration in January.

The sixth championship game of the four-team playoff era delivered an historic plotline. Swinney, a member of the 1992 champion Alabama team that upset defending champion Miami in the Sugar Bowl, was attempting to become the fourth head coach since The Associated Press poll began in 1936 to lead his team to three titles in a four-season span. Nick Saban’s Alabama teams won in 2009, 2011 and 2012. Tom Osborne’s Nebraska teams won in 1994, 1995 and 1997. Frank Leahy led Notre Dame to titles in 1946, 1947 and 1949.

Clemson’s season and its 29-game winning streak were marked by fast starts. During the streak, Clemson outscored its opponents by 277-65 in the first quarter and 699-141 in the first half.

LSU led the nation with an average of 564.1 yards per game, exceeding 500 yards 11 times, 600 yards four times and 700 yards once.

But at the start, with the Fighting Tigers stifled by poor field position — starting from the 7- and 4-yard line on their first two possessions — the LSU fans were left with the shocking sight of three consecutive punts.

Clemson took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence after a five-play, 67-yard drive. With 6:34 to go in the first quarter, Clemson had gained 121 yards and LSU had gained 6. The defending champions were beginning to show signs of controlling the game.

All that came undone during a breathtaking stretch of 17 minutes, 20 seconds in which LSU scored 28 points on three touchdown passes and a rushing TD by Burrow.

LSU did not advance into Clemson territory until its fourth possession, but when it happened, it happened quickly and often. From the LSU 48, Burrow’s 52-yard throw to Chase, up the right sideline, beat Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell to tie the score at 7-7 with 2:20 to go in the first quarter. Chase blew kisses into the din and the feeling in the building began to change.

Still, Clemson took a 17-7 lead on a 52-yard field goal by B.T. Potter and a 36-yard reverse run by wide receiver Tee Higgins.

But LSU responded immediately with a 3-yard touchdown run by Burrow that was set up by a 56-yard pass to Chase. After a Clemson punt, an 87-yard drive led to Burrow’s 14-yard pass to Chase for a 21-17 LSU lead.

Then came a sequence that inspired the LSU fans and sent their team to a 28-17 halftime lead. A pass-interference call against Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick in a third-and-19 situation from the LSU 21 created the opportunity. Burrow's 29-yard run carried LSU to the Clemson 6 with 14 seconds to go. Then Burrow’s third scoring pass of the night, to the wide-open Thaddeus Moss, gave him 270 passing yards in the half and made Clemson’s winning streak suddenly appear to be in jeopardy.