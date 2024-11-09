Whitt Newbauer guides Mercer to 34-0 victory over VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. — Whitt Newbauer threw a touchdown pass late in the first half and early in the second to guide Mercer to a 34-0 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Newbauer polished off a 13-play, 88-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown toss to Kelin Parsons with 17 seconds left in the first half to give Mercer — No. 13 in the latest FCS coaches poll — a 17-0 lead. Newbauer fired a 69-yard scoring strike to Parker Wroble just 3:36 into the third quarter for a 24-point advantage.

Newbauer completed 15 of 30 passes for 282 yards for the Bears (9-1, 6-1 Southern Conference), who have won three in a row. He added a 28-yard touchdown pass to Wroble for the only score of the fourth quarter. Wroble had three receptions for 102 yards. Reice Griffith kicked two field goals with a long of 32 yards.

Chandler Wilson totaled 35 yards on 11-for-25 passing with one interception for VMI (1-9, 1-6). The Keydets were coming off their first win of the season in a 21-17 victory over Furman.

Mercer's last shutout came in a 17-0 victory over The Citadel on Sept. 17, 2022.