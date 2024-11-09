SportsCollegeCollege Football

Whitt Newbauer guides Mercer to 34-0 victory over VMI

By The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Va. — Whitt Newbauer threw a touchdown pass late in the first half and early in the second to guide Mercer to a 34-0 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Newbauer polished off a 13-play, 88-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown toss to Kelin Parsons with 17 seconds left in the first half to give Mercer — No. 13 in the latest FCS coaches poll — a 17-0 lead. Newbauer fired a 69-yard scoring strike to Parker Wroble just 3:36 into the third quarter for a 24-point advantage.

Newbauer completed 15 of 30 passes for 282 yards for the Bears (9-1, 6-1 Southern Conference), who have won three in a row. He added a 28-yard touchdown pass to Wroble for the only score of the fourth quarter. Wroble had three receptions for 102 yards. Reice Griffith kicked two field goals with a long of 32 yards.

Chandler Wilson totaled 35 yards on 11-for-25 passing with one interception for VMI (1-9, 1-6). The Keydets were coming off their first win of the season in a 21-17 victory over Furman.

Mercer's last shutout came in a 17-0 victory over The Citadel on Sept. 17, 2022.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME