Merrimack vs. LIU Post

LIU Post beat Merrimack 49-7 to improve to 7-2 on the season. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Derick Eugene pushes past Merrimack Warriors linebacker Hugh Calice and Merrimack Warriors defensive back Jovan Grant during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Michael Richardson pulls in a touchdown pass during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers running back Kadir Wisdom during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Michael Richardson stiff arms Merrimack Warriors wide receiver Devin O'Reilly during a return during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers running back Malik Pierre tries to break away from Merrimack Warriors defensive back Jovan Grant during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Michael Richardson pulls in a touchdown pass over Merrimack Warriors defensive back Damion Wood during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Merrimack Warriors linebacker Hugh Calice and Merrimack Warriors defensive lineman Gabe Dansereau line up LIU Post Pioneers running back Tim Marinan during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Michael Richardson catches a touchdown pass over Merrimack Warriors defensive back Anthony Witherstone during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers quarterback Yianni Gavalas during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Amir Crenshaw pulls in a touchdown pass during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers defensive lineman Jess Agbotse pressures Merrimack Warriors quarterback Cam Hayes during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Ramel Joseph sprints past Merrimack Warriors defensive back Olan Abner during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers defensive lineman Jess Agbotse works against Merrimack Warriors offensive lineman Clay Legault during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers head coach Bryan Collins during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Amir Crenshaw pulls in a pass over Merrimack Warriors defensive back Jovan Grant and Merrimack Warriors defensive back Maverick Gamble during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

LIU Post Pioneers wide receiver Tyler Collins advances a pass during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Merrimack Warriors linebacker Hugh Calice and Merrimack Warriors defensive lineman Gabe Dansereau miss a tackle LIU Post Pioneers running back Tim Marinan during an NCAA Division II football game. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.