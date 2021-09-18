TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
LIU overwhelmed by Miami of Ohio for third straight loss to FBS opponent

LIU quarterback Camden Orth throws against West Virginia

LIU quarterback Camden Orth throws against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA football game in Morgantown, W.Va., on Sept., 11. Credit: AP/Kathleen Batten

By The Associated Press
Brett Gabbert threw two touchdown passes and AJ Mayer threw for another, and Miami of Ohio swarmed FCS-member Long Island 42-7 on Saturday.

Mayer got the Redhawks (1-2) going when he found Jack Sorenson on an 18-yard touchdown toss to finish the game-opening eight-play, 93-yard drive.

Early in the second quarter, Camden Orth threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Derick Eugene to pull the Sharks (0-3) into a 7-7 tie.

But Miami proceeded to establish control of the line of scrimmage and pulled away when Kevin Davis crashed in from three yards out with 5:22 remaining before halftime. Five minutes later, Gabbert threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Jalen Walker for a 21-7 lead.

Miami outgained Long Island 523-216 in total yards.

Orth finished 15-for-21 passing for 178 yards.

