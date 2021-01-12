TODAY'S PAPER
Most NCAA football national championships by coach

Alabama head coach Nick Saban holds the trophy while celebrating with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2018 in Atlanta. Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Nick Saban surpassed Bear Bryant's record for most NCAA football national championships by a coach in the latest College Football Playoff National Championship Game, winning his seventh overall.

Take a look at the 16 head coaches in NCAA history with at least three titles.

Nick Saban, 7

One with LSU: 2003

Six with Alabama: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020

Bear Bryant, 6

Alabama: 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979

Bernie Bierman, 5

Minnesota: 1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941

Woody Hayes, 5

Ohio State: 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970

Howard Jones, 5

One with Yale: 1909

Four with USC: 1928, 1931, 1932, 1939

Frank Leahy, 4

Notre Dame: 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949

John McKay, 4

USC: 1962, 1967, 1972, 1974

Walter Camp, 3

Yale: 1888, 1891, 1892

Urban Meyer, 3

Two with Florida: 2006, 2008

One with Ohio State: 2014

Tom Osborne, 3

Nebraska: 1994, 1995, 1997

Knute Rockne, 3

Notre Dame: 1924, 1929, 1930

Darrell Royal, 3

Texas: 1963, 1969, 1970

Barry Switzer, 3

Oklahoma: 1974, 1975, 1985

Glenn "Pop" Warner, 3

Two with Pittsburgh: 1916, 1918

One with Stanford: 1926

Bud Wilkinson, 3

Oklahoma: 1950, 1955, 1956

