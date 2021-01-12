Most NCAA football national championships by coach
Nick Saban surpassed Bear Bryant's record for most NCAA football national championships by a coach in the latest College Football Playoff National Championship Game, winning his seventh overall.
Take a look at the 16 head coaches in NCAA history with at least three titles.
Nick Saban, 7
One with LSU: 2003
Six with Alabama: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020
Bear Bryant, 6
Alabama: 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979
Bernie Bierman, 5
Minnesota: 1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941
Woody Hayes, 5
Ohio State: 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970
Howard Jones, 5
One with Yale: 1909
Four with USC: 1928, 1931, 1932, 1939
Frank Leahy, 4
Notre Dame: 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949
John McKay, 4
USC: 1962, 1967, 1972, 1974
Walter Camp, 3
Yale: 1888, 1891, 1892
Urban Meyer, 3
Two with Florida: 2006, 2008
One with Ohio State: 2014
Tom Osborne, 3
Nebraska: 1994, 1995, 1997
Knute Rockne, 3
Notre Dame: 1924, 1929, 1930
Darrell Royal, 3
Texas: 1963, 1969, 1970
Barry Switzer, 3
Oklahoma: 1974, 1975, 1985
Glenn "Pop" Warner, 3
Two with Pittsburgh: 1916, 1918
One with Stanford: 1926
Bud Wilkinson, 3
Oklahoma: 1950, 1955, 1956