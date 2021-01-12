Nick Saban surpassed Bear Bryant's record for most NCAA football national championships by a coach in the latest College Football Playoff National Championship Game, winning his seventh overall.

Take a look at the 16 head coaches in NCAA history with at least three titles.

Nick Saban, 7

One with LSU: 2003

Six with Alabama: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020

Bear Bryant, 6

Alabama: 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979

Bernie Bierman, 5

Minnesota: 1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941

Woody Hayes, 5

Ohio State: 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Howard Jones, 5

One with Yale: 1909

Four with USC: 1928, 1931, 1932, 1939

Frank Leahy, 4

Notre Dame: 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949

John McKay, 4

USC: 1962, 1967, 1972, 1974

Walter Camp, 3

Yale: 1888, 1891, 1892

Urban Meyer, 3

Two with Florida: 2006, 2008

One with Ohio State: 2014

Tom Osborne, 3

Nebraska: 1994, 1995, 1997

Knute Rockne, 3

Notre Dame: 1924, 1929, 1930

Darrell Royal, 3

Texas: 1963, 1969, 1970

Barry Switzer, 3

Oklahoma: 1974, 1975, 1985

Glenn "Pop" Warner, 3

Two with Pittsburgh: 1916, 1918

One with Stanford: 1926

Bud Wilkinson, 3

Oklahoma: 1950, 1955, 1956