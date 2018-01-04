Nick Saban has a chance to tie Bear Bryant's record for most NCAA football national championship wins by a coach in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8.

Take a look at the 16 head coaches in NCAA history with at least three titles. (Not pictured: Percy Houghton, Harvard: 1910, 1912, 1913)

BEAR BRYANT, 6 Alabama

1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979



BERNIE BIERMAN, 5 Minnesota

1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941



WOODY HAYES, 5 Ohio State

1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970

HOWARD JONES, 5 One with Yale: 1909

Four with USC: 1928, 1931, 1932, 1939

NICK SABAN, 5 One with LSU: 2003

Four with Alabama: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015



FRANK LEAHY, 4 Notre Dame

1943, 1946, 1947, 1949



JOHN MCKAY, 4 USC

1962, 1967, 1972, 1974



WALTER CAMP, 3 Yale

1888, 1891, 1892

URBAN MEYER, 3 Two with Florida: 2006, 2008

One with Ohio State: 2014

TOM OSBORNE, 3 Nebraska

1994, 1995, 1997

KNUTE ROCKNE, 3 Notre Dame

1924, 1929, 1930

DARRELL ROYAL, 3 Texas

1963, 1969, 1970

BARRY SWITZER, 3 Oklahoma

1974, 1975, 1985



GLENN "POP" WARNER, 3 Two with Pittsburgh: 1916, 1918

One with Stanford: 1926