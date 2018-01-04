TODAY'S PAPER
Most NCAA football national championships by coach

Nick Saban has a chance to tie Bear Bryant's record for most NCAA football national championship wins by a coach in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8.

Take a look at the 16 head coaches in NCAA history with at least three titles. (Not pictured: Percy Houghton, Harvard: 1910, 1912, 1913)

BEAR BRYANT, 6

Alabama 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979
Alabama
1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979

BERNIE BIERMAN, 5

Minnesota 1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941
Minnesota
1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941

WOODY HAYES, 5

Ohio State 1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970
Ohio State
1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970

HOWARD JONES, 5

One with Yale: 1909 Four with USC: 1928,
One with Yale: 1909
Four with USC: 1928, 1931, 1932, 1939

NICK SABAN, 5

One with LSU: 2003 Four with Alabama: 2009,
One with LSU: 2003
Four with Alabama: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015

FRANK LEAHY, 4

Notre Dame 1943, 1946, 1947, 1949
Notre Dame
1943, 1946, 1947, 1949

JOHN MCKAY, 4

USC 1962, 1967, 1972, 1974
USC
1962, 1967, 1972, 1974

WALTER CAMP, 3

Yale 1888, 1891, 1892
Yale
1888, 1891, 1892

URBAN MEYER, 3

Two with Florida: 2006, 2008 One with Ohio
Two with Florida: 2006, 2008
One with Ohio State: 2014

TOM OSBORNE, 3

Nebraska 1994, 1995, 1997
Nebraska
1994, 1995, 1997

KNUTE ROCKNE, 3

Notre Dame 1924, 1929, 1930
Notre Dame
1924, 1929, 1930

DARRELL ROYAL, 3

Texas 1963, 1969, 1970
Texas
1963, 1969, 1970

BARRY SWITZER, 3

Oklahoma 1974, 1975, 1985
Oklahoma
1974, 1975, 1985

GLENN "POP" WARNER, 3

Two with Pittsburgh: 1916, 1918 One with Stanford:
Two with Pittsburgh: 1916, 1918
One with Stanford: 1926

BUD WILKINSON, 3

Oklahoma 1950, 1955, 1956
Oklahoma
1950, 1955, 1956

