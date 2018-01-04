Most NCAA football national championships by coach
Nick Saban has a chance to tie Bear Bryant's record for most NCAA football national championship wins by a coach in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8.
Take a look at the 16 head coaches in NCAA history with at least three titles. (Not pictured: Percy Houghton, Harvard: 1910, 1912, 1913)
BEAR BRYANT, 6
Alabama
1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979
BERNIE BIERMAN, 5
Minnesota
1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1941
WOODY HAYES, 5
Ohio State
1954, 1957, 1961, 1968, 1970
HOWARD JONES, 5
One with Yale: 1909
Four with USC: 1928, 1931, 1932, 1939
NICK SABAN, 5
One with LSU: 2003
Four with Alabama: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015
FRANK LEAHY, 4
Notre Dame
1943, 1946, 1947, 1949
JOHN MCKAY, 4
USC
1962, 1967, 1972, 1974
WALTER CAMP, 3
Yale
1888, 1891, 1892
URBAN MEYER, 3
Two with Florida: 2006, 2008
One with Ohio State: 2014
TOM OSBORNE, 3
Nebraska
1994, 1995, 1997
KNUTE ROCKNE, 3
Notre Dame
1924, 1929, 1930
DARRELL ROYAL, 3
Texas
1963, 1969, 1970
BARRY SWITZER, 3
Oklahoma
1974, 1975, 1985
GLENN "POP" WARNER, 3
Two with Pittsburgh: 1916, 1918
One with Stanford: 1926
BUD WILKINSON, 3
Oklahoma
1950, 1955, 1956