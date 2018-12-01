QB Steven Genova leads NCC to victory in Red Grange Bowl
Goes out a winner in final game as a Lion
In his final game as a Nassau Community College Lion, quarterback Steven Genova went out with a roar.
Genova led Nassau to a 46-6 win over Northland Community and Technical College in the third annual NJCAA Red Grange Bowl on Saturday at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
After missing the previous two games because of injury, the Massapequa native was named player of the game.
“It’s a great opportunity to have,” Genova said after the team’s first bowl victory since 2014. “The whole administration at Nassau gave us a great opportunity to take this year and have a chance to win this year. It’s a memory we will have forever, and I really appreciate the coaches and administration for letting us have it.”
Genova scored on a 3-yard run on the Lions’ first drive of the game and Nassau recovered the ensuing onside kick, which led to Billy Rousakis’ 32-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead. It was his first successful field goal of the season.
The Lions took a 24-6 halftime lead after a 30-yard touchdown pass from Genova to Jaelin Hood with 1:23 left in the first half capped a minute-long drive. Joshua Okechukwu caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in the second half.
“Steve keeps the offense together,” coach Jamel Ramsay said. “He’s a guy that the others look up to. We are going to miss him. We loved having him for the two years that we had him.”
Jeremiah Nelson scored on runs of 1 and 29 yards for the Lions. “Jeremiah is an incredible back to have next to me,” Genova said. “Him, along with the offensive line, helps me figure out different defensive fronts. If they don’t know it, I know it. We just have a great cohesive bond to get the play going.”
Nelson echoed Genova’s sentiments. “One thing about Steven . . . he keeps battling and working on things,’’ Nelson said. “Every time he was injured, he didn’t get discouraged. To see him here in his last year winning this championship is beautiful.”
